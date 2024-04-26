Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Art Bacci - Chief Wealth Officer & Interim Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Levenson - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Clark - Chief Commercial Banking Officer
Shari Kruzinski - Chief Consumer Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Russell Gunther - Stephens
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler
Feddie Strickland - Janney
Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson
Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Art Bacci

Thank you, Rob. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings call.

Our earnings release and earnings release supplement, which we will refer to on today's call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website.

With me on this call today are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Rodger for his remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly

Recommended For You

About WSFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSFS

Trending Analysis

Trending News