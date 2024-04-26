Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 3:12 PM ETCOPT Defense Properties (CDP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Venkat Kommineni - VP of IR
Stephen Budorick - President & CEO
Britt Snider - COO
Anthony Mifsud - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Griffin - Citi
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Camille Bonnel - Bank of America
Tom Catherwood - BTIG
Ray Zhong - JPMorgan
Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies
Richard Anderson - Wedbush Securities
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Operator

Welcome to the COPT Defense Properties First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Venkat Kommineni, COPT Defense's Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Kommineni, please go ahead.

Venkat Kommineni

Thank you, Latif. Good afternoon, and welcome to COPT Defense's conference call to discuss first quarter results. With me today are Steve Budorick, President and CEO; Britt Snider, Executive Vice President and COO; and Anthony Mifsud, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that management discusses are available on our website in the results, press release, and presentation and in our supplemental information package. As a reminder, forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainties which are discussed in our SEC filings. Actual events and results can differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the company does not undertake a duty to update them. Steve?

Stephen Budorick

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. We're off to a great start in 2024. We reported FFO per share of $0.62 for the first quarter, which was $0.02 above the midpoint of guidance. Same property cash NOI increased 6.1% year-over-year. The strong performance is driven by our high tenant retention, contractual rent escalations, revenue growth from vacancy leasing achieved last year, strong property operations and to a lesser extent, new properties

