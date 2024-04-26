Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 3:18 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Brunk - Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lorberbaum - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Chris Wellborn - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Tim Wojs - Baird
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
John Lovallo - UBS
Collin Verron - Jefferies
Keith Hughes - Truist
Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan
Mike Dahl - RBC
Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group
Laura Champine - Loop Capital
Stephen Kim - Evercore
Sam Reid - Wells Fargo
Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Mohawk Industries First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note this event is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the floor over to James Brunk. Please go ahead.

James Brunk

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mohawk Industries’ quarterly investor conference call. Joining me on today’s call are Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Wellborn, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today, we will update you on the company’s first quarter performance and provide guidance for the second quarter of 2024.

I’d like to remind everyone that our press release and statements that we make during this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in our press release and our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This call may include discussion of non-GAAP numbers. For a reconciliation of any non-GAAP to GAAP amounts, please refer to our Form 8-K and press release in the Investors section of our website.

