In December 2023, I upgraded AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) to a strong buy, and while many ratings have performed strongly for aerospace and defense names, my AerSale recommendation was a poor one as the stock lost more than half of its value since. I have already been clear that the sole reason for me to invest in AerSale has been its AerAware business. The other business is too lumpy and prone to macroeconomic factors for my taste. I did end up selling my AerSale shares, but that was to balance my overall cash and stock portfolio. So, I'm still interested in AerSale and in this report I will determine whether AerSale remains on my radar to buy shares again in the future.

There are definitely some items that I do not like about AerSale, which I will discuss in this report, next to some positive items to create a balanced view.

AerSale Had A Tough Year, Earnings Declined Considerably

One thing I don't like about AerSale is simply its business excluding AerAware. Sales declined 18.1% driven by lower flight equipment sales in 2023. Excluding these sales, sales were up 5.6%. Asset Management Solution sales were down 22.5%, driven by lower flight equipment sales and a smaller lease portfolio. TechOps revenues declined by 8.9%, but last year's revenue was driven by the sale of its 737 AerAware demonstrator aircraft. Excluding this sale, sales would be up 10%. Year-on-year gross profit declined 39%.

From the segment sales above it's hard to see what the main moving items are. That's why we also have to look at a different table:

This table shows that USM or part sales were up 35% year-on-year. Engineering solutions revenues were down to $1.3 million from $3.8 million. Lease revenues declined 50% as the lease portfolio was sized down and that did drive whole asset sales. Some lease equipment was sold last year and boosted whole asset sales, and those whole asset sales remained absent this year net to the AerAware 737 demonstrator sale. This year's whole asset sales were also impacted by a lack of demand for the seven Boeing 757 freighter airplanes that AerSale intended to bring to the market. And there was $28.8 million in flight equipment sales that did not close in 2023 as expected. Those sales might close in the first half of 2024 or be returned to inventory otherwise for AerSale to determine what its best economic purpose is.

Putting it all together, the commercial services and parts demand remains strong as is also evident from the 7.6% growth in services revenues. But it's the variability in the flight equipment sales that drove the year-on-year decline in results.

AerSale No Longer Quantifies Its Guidance

What I find unfortunate is that AerSale has decided to no longer quantify its guidance and only provide a qualitative discussion. For me, that does not add to the appeal of the stock. I do understand that flight equipment sales are lumpy and therefore can cause the company to miss its own guidance. But completely eliminating that guidance does not help investors make better investment decisions. Instead, the company could and should have opted for sensitivity analysis. What I do like about AerSale's business is that it can acquire feedstock and from there decide what it will do with the aircraft and engines in terms of adding it to its leasing portfolio or using it for its parts business. But by eliminating quantitative guidance investors are left in the dark completely and the value circulation that I consider AerSale's strength becomes a bit of a mystery box.

For 2024, things look more positive for AerSale as shortages of new airplanes will drive lease revenues on acquired engines and drive demand for parts. But how big that positive is… nobody really knows and that's problematic.

AerAware Is Now Available For The Boeing 737

Regarding AerAware, which is the only FAA-approved enhanced flight vision system for the Boeing 737, giving it an addressable market of 6,000 aircraft, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that in December 2023, the system received the supplemental type certificate. The bad news is that the company is only now increasing its efforts to secure a launch order writing proposals to launch customers. Last year we were hearing about AerSale putting in production orders for AerAware packages ahead of its commercialization phase. Now, I do know that it was never a matter of manufacturing the systems and handing them over to customers once AerAware was certified. However, I do feel like not having secured a launch order yet while a potential big fish that could order around 250 systems was part of the development process, AerAware's multi-year development process is not a great sign. I would have expected that concurrent with the certification, there would have been a launch customer as well as some sort of ramp-up plan that AerSale could present to investors. This is the big pivot for the company and from what I can tell, they have not executed well on a seamless transition to the commercialization phase.

AerSale Receives Favorable Recommendation In Patents Lawsuit

A positive is that AerSale last week announced a positive favorable recommendation in the patent lawsuit between Jetair and AerSale. Reportedly, in its AerSafe product to mitigate the risk of fuel tank explosions, AerSale had allegedly infringed Jetair patents. The US Federal Magistrate Judge has now recommended the District Court to invalidate the patents and judge in favor of AerSale. That takes some negative overhang, which previously was cited by bearish analysts.

AerSale Stock: Still A Buy

I previously had a $18.70 price target for AerSale for 2024 based on the company's median EV/EBITDA. After the weaker than anticipated performance in 2023 and after implementing the most recent balance sheet data and projections, I'm bringing my price target for 2024 down to $10 per share with the notion that opportunities for multiple expansions toward the peer group exists in case management executes more convincingly in 2024. Furthermore, a significant upside does exist beyond 2024.

Risk items include continued softness in the air cargo market, lumpiness, and shifts in whole asset sales as well as lacking progress in commercializing AerAware.

Conclusion: AerSale Remains A Strong Buy, But We Need To See Improvements

I believe that AerSale stock remains a strong buy as significant upside continues to exist, but we have significantly reduced our price target. The business excluding AerAware is not the business I would like to be invested in, but the reality is that excluding flight equipment sales the company is still growing. However, significant momentum had built around AerAware certification and commercialization. And while the prospects remain, we need to see stronger signs of successful commercialization on that end, especially since the company is no longer guiding quantitatively. On the condition that AerSale is able to ramp up AerAware proceeds I'm maintaining my strong buy rating.