Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPCMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Janica Tan - Chief Financial Officer
Wee Leong Koh - Co-Head, Investment and Asset Management
Sharon Lim - CEO
Chow Mun Leong - Co-Head of Investments and Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Terence Khi - JP Morgan
Rachel Tan - DBS
Brandon Lee - Citigroup
Tan Xuan - Goldman Sachs
Joy Wang - HSBC
Derek Tan - DBS
Wong Yew Kiang - CLSA
Jonathan Koh - UOB KayHian
Derek Chang - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, Analyst, Investors and Members of the Public. Welcome to Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, or MPACT Analyst Briefing and Live Webcast for the Fourth Quarter and New Financial Year 2024.

I'm Li Yen and have the pleasure of hosting today's results briefing. Allow me to introduce our speakers for today's briefing. They are Ms. Sharon Lim, Chief Executive Officer of MPACT; Ms. Janica Tan, Chief Financial Officer of MPACT; Mr. Chow Mun Leong and Mr. Koh Wee Leong, our co-Head of investments and Asset Management. They will be presenting our financial results, providing key business development and sharing market insights. Pulling the presentation, we'll open the floor for a Q&A session where we invite you to ask questions and seek further clarification on our results.

Without further ado, I will hand the floor over to our CFO, Janica.

Janica Tan

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Before we get into the details of our full year FY ‘23, ‘24 results, I would like to give more colors to the three key teams shipping our broad business environment. So, first is the global market has been very much affected by the ongoing geopolitical conflict and economy uncertainty. Second, rates including impact are may be getting through a new era of high interest rates

Recommended For You

About MPCMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPCMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News