USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis de la Aguilera - President and CEO
Rob Anderson - CFO
Sergio Garrido - Director of Credit

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James
Woody Lay - KBW
Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the First Quarter 2024 USCB Financial Holdings, Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis de la Aguilera, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis de la Aguilera

Good morning. And thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today reviewing our Q1 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Director of Credit, Sergio Garrido, who will provide an overview of the Bank's performance, the highlights of which commence on Slide 3. Our Chief Credit Officer, Bill Turner is not with us today as he is accompanying a family member who is undergoing surgery this morning. Bolstered by the strength of Florida's economy, USCB came off the blocks in the New Year posting strong growth in assets, deposits, diversified quality loans and profitability. Our results reflect the diligent execution of a business plan that focuses on organic growth supported by diversified commercial banking initiatives designed to deepen existing relationship and develop new ones. In 2023, we sourced new production hires, expanded our business lines, added deposit aggregating verticals while carefully controlling expenses. These efforts have delivered results and have well positioned the Bank in 2024. In reviewing our press release and noted Q1 highlights, I will comment on a select few as CFO, Anderson will further detail our growth, profitability, capital and liquidity positions.

