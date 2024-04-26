Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VFLO: Reconstitution Update, New Factor Mix For This Growing FCF Yield ETF

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VFLO is a relatively new FCF Yield ETF with assets under management of $300 million. The first alternative to COWZ, VFLO distinguishes itself by incorporating estimated FCF into the process.
  • With quarterly reconstitutions and only 50 stocks selected, investors should expect high turnover and poor diversification. Currently, 92% of the portfolio is allocated to just five sectors.
  • The benefits include an attractive set of fundamentals, including a 13.27x forward P/E, double-digit free cash flow margins, and at least temporarily, strong momentum.
  • This update compares VFLO's updated fundamentals with COWZ, FLOW, and COWS. It also looks at solving the diversification issue by pairing it with SFLO, VFLO's small-cap cousin.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Stack of papers with title free cash flow (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FCF' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FCF' title='First Commonwealth Financial Corporation'>FCF</a>)

designer491

Investment Thesis

This article continues my quarterly coverage of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO), a relatively new fund that has quadrupled its assets under management to $300 million since my last review three months ago. In that

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.93K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VFLO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VFLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VFLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News