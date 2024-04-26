designer491

Investment Thesis

This article continues my quarterly coverage of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO), a relatively new fund that has quadrupled its assets under management to $300 million since my last review three months ago. In that analysis, I gave my balanced take on VFLO, noting how its strong factor mix compared to rivals should be balanced against the portfolio's poor diversification at the company and sub-industry levels.

Today's review reflects VFLO's most recent quarterly reconstitution in March, highlighting how the fund substituted 14 holdings in favor of Technology and at the expense of Health Care. Overall, I think the changes were not beneficial, and it will take some time for analysts to work out what exactly VFLO consistently does well. For that reason, I reiterate my "hold" rating, and I look forward to taking you through the latest numbers in more detail below.

VFLO Overview

Strategy Discussion

VFLO tracks the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index, selecting 50 stocks with high free cash flow yield and higher growth characteristics. The Index weights constituents by a modified free cash flow yield calculation, and I have summarized the selection process below.

1. Roughly 1,000 large-cap stocks form the starting universe, which excludes Financials and REITs.

2. Selections must have positive trailing and forward one-year free cash flow, the average of which the Index provider calls "Expected FCF" (see below). In addition, the average of a company's two-year trailing and forward earnings per share must be positive.

Victory Capital

3. A company's average one-year trailing and forward free cash flow is divided by enterprise value to calculate free cash flow yield. The top 75 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are selected.

4. The Index calculates growth scores using sales and EBITDA trends and long-term EPS growth. The 25/75 stocks with the lowest growth scores are removed, forming the 50-stock Index.

5. For weighting purposes, free cash flow yield is limited to 15%. In addition, individual and sector weights are capped at 4% and 45%, respectively.

6. Reconstitutions are quarterly and effective on the third Friday in March, June, September, and December.

VFLO's approach targets three factors: quality, value, and growth. Doing all three well is a tall task, and while I'm satisfied VFLO will consistently select high-quality stocks trading at attractive valuations, I'm less sure about growth because it's a secondary screen. The growth score only comes into play after the free cash flow yield screen, and if the 75 stocks remaining at that step are all low-growth, the screen has minimal impact. Without giving too much away, that looks to be the case with last month's reconstitution.

Fund Basics

VFLO likely launched due to the incredible success of the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), an ETF with $22.75 billion in assets under management. COWZ's success happened over a short period, as its pre-pandemic returns weren't impressive. The goal was to strike while the iron's hot, and while that strategy might work for fund providers, it won't always benefit investors.

VFLO has a 0.39% expense ratio, compared to 0.49% for COWZ. In comparison, the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW), launched less than one month after VFLO, has a 0.25% expense ratio but just $3 million in assets under management, underscoring the importance of being a "first mover." The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is slightly more popular than FLOW with $16 million in AUM, likely due to the fund waiving the management fee until at least September 11, 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Quibbling over the expense ratio doesn't make much sense early on since the fees are based on assets invested and not gains. Like a mortgage, there's no way around paying high interest fees early on. To illustrate, if VFLO returns 10% per year for the next five years, you'll lose 6% of your gains to fees and earn a 57.50% total return.

Larry Bates

In contrast, FLOW's 0.25% expense ratio results in a 59.23% total return, a difference of only 1.73%. It's easy to imagine a superior strategy overcoming this difference over five years. Therefore, despite what seems to motivate investors, assessing the merits of each fund's strategy and fundamentals is far more valuable.

VFLO Analysis

March Reconstitution Summary

To begin, I want to highlight what changed since my last review. VFLO, which reconstitutes quarterly, added 14 holdings totaling 20.80% of the current portfolio's weight, as follows:

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS): 2.42% (Technology) Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): 2.12% (Consumer Staples) Paychex (PAYX): 1.69% (Industrials) NVR (NVR): 1.60% (Consumer Discretionary) Tapestry (TPR): 1.57% (Consumer Discretionary) GoDaddy (GDDY): 1.42% (Technology) Juniper Networks (JNPR): 1.36% (Technology) NetApp (NTAP): 1.32% (Technology) Snap-On (SNA): 1.31% (Industrials) Reliance (RS): 1.30% (Materials) Amdocs (DOX): 1.28% (Technology) Halliburton (HAL): 1.26% (Energy) Baker Hughes (BKR): 1.28% (Energy) Jabil (JBL): 0.97% (Technology)

Technology saw the most significant additions at 8.77%, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Industrials at 3.17% and 3.00%, respectively. To maintain 50 stocks, the Index also removed 14 stocks totaling 27.40% of the fund's weight on January 16, 2024, as follows:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): 3.29% (Health Care) AbbVie (ABBV): 3.12% (Health Care) CF Industries (CF): 2.99% (Materials) Marathon Petroleum (MPC): 2.63% (Energy) Valero Energy (VLO): 2.55% (Energy) Pfizer (PFE): 2.44% (Health Care) Builders FirstSource (BLDR): 2.07% (Industrials) HF Sinclair (DINO): 1.55% (Energy) TopBuild (BLD): 1.33% (Consumer Discretionary) Mosaic (MOS): 1.27% (Materials) EMCOR Group (EME): 1.27% (Industrials) United Therapeutics (UTHR): 1.23% (Health Care) Occidental Petroleum (OXY): 1.07% (Energy) EQT Corp. (EQT): 0.62% (Energy)

The largest deletions occurred in the Health Care sector (10.07%), followed by Energy and Materials, at 8.41% and 4.26%, respectively. The table below is a quick snapshot of the current portfolio by sector, alongside the top three holdings in each sector, where applicable. As mentioned, the Index excludes Financials and REITs, and no Communication Services stocks qualified.

The Sunday Investor

VFLO Fundamentals By Company

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VFLO's top 25 holdings, which total 63.97% of the portfolio. I've also included VFLO's pre-reconstitution portfolio (with current metrics) as well as metrics for COWZ, FLOW, COWS, and the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

The Sunday Investor

Here are five observations to consider:

1. All four free cash flow ETFs trade at 13-15x forward earnings (simple weighted average method) compared to 26x for IWB. This 40-50% discount is substantial but comes at the hidden cost of poor diversification. Below is a re-post from January, but note how the historical volatility (standard deviation) and maximum drawdown for Invesco's S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary and Energy ETFs (RSPD, RSPG) were the highest over the last ten years, as was their maximum drawdown figures.

Portfolio Visualizer

It's unreasonable to believe that VFLO's selection method will protect shareholders should these sectors fall out of favor. VFLO's Energy selections declined by 65.16% from July 2014 to March 2020 and 19.67% in June 2022 alone. Therefore, we must acknowledge the unpredictability of many of VFLO's selections and not rely too heavily on VFLO's attractive "headline" metrics.

Portfolio Visualizer

2. VFLO's growth metrics substantially worsened. VFLO's estimated EBITDA growth is just 2.94%, and while this compares favorably with the pre-reconstitution portfolio, it's down from 9.22% in January. Furthermore, 19/50 stocks have negative EBITDA growth, so I'm skeptical about how much growth factors into VFLO's selection process. If the top 75 stocks by free cash flow yield happen to have a narrow range of growth scores, filtering out the bottom 25 serves little purpose. I suspect that happened with the March reconstitution. Before, VFLO's EBITDA growth nearly matched IWB's (9.22% vs. 10.18%), but it's well behind now (2.94% vs. 11.63%).

3. With less growth, expecting a better valuation is reasonable. VFLO trades at 13.27x forward earnings compared to 26.13x for IWB, a 12.86-point discount. In January, the discount was 16.16 points (11.78x vs. 27.94x), so unfortunately, VFLO's relative value did not improve. Technical analysts might also consider the "Price Position" statistic, which evaluates a stock's current price relative to its 52-week high and low prices. VFLO's 72.62% figure is much higher than its three peers and is even 4.38% above IWB, indicating that many holdings are trading near their one-year high prices. For the second straight quarter, VFLO holds stocks with strong momentum, which is a surprising finding because there isn't anything in the methodology document to suggest it's an objective.

4. A positive consequence of strong momentum is that it often overlaps with high earnings revisions. VFLO's EPS Revision Score jumped to 6.88/10, and its constituents delivered an 8.24% earnings surprise last quarter, the best in its peer group. The sector breakdown table below shows that most relate to Consumer Discretionary.

The Sunday Investor

5. While it remains to be seen whether VFLO will consistently select stocks with strong momentum, I'm confident its selections will always be high-quality. The free cash flow screen is a good proxy for quality, and we see that with VFLO's 9.17/10 profit score. COWZ and FLOW are also high-quality funds, while COWS is the outlier and not one I would consider.

Diversifying With SFLO

Finally, I was asked to evaluate how VFLO complements the VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO), as it has a similar strategy. One objective is to improve diversification. However, a 50/50 equal weighting of these two ETFs still has a 78.63% concentration in its top 25 sub-industries, 15% more than the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE). I selected VOE as a benchmark because of the similarities in the weighted average market cap figures ($36.84 vs. $29.73 billion).

The Sunday Investor

Oil & Gas stocks still dominate this hypothetical portfolio, highlighting how diversifying doesn't just mean choosing stocks with no holdings overlap. Diversifying also means selecting stocks from different sectors or sub-industries that achieve the same objective (i.e., high free cash flow yield) but with other screens. As a result, my commentary for this portfolio is similar, with key summary points noted below. The portfolio is:

Not well-diversified

Highly volatile, evidenced by a 1.25 five-year beta

Unpredictable, with 29.00% allocated to Energy

Discounted compared to its benchmark (12.87x vs. 17.60x forward P/E)

High-quality (8.26/10 vs. 7.93/10 profit score, higher FCF margins)

Relatively low growth (4.25% vs. 4.77% estimated EBITDA growth)

Investment Recommendation

This article continued my quarterly coverage of VFLO as I look to learn more about how the ETF operates. To date, I'm satisfied it will select smaller, but high-quality stocks trading at deep discounts. My analysis tables confirm this, and it's the logical output of the free cash flow yield screen. I'm also confident VFLO will always be poorly diversified, as the Index only selects 50 stocks, has a somewhat useless 45% sector weighting cap, and excludes Financials and REITs by default. Finally, I'm still trying to determine how helpful the Index's growth score screen is and whether its strong momentum score is only a short-term feature. With each reconstitution, I hope to bring more clarity.

I ask readers to consider the hidden cost of VFLO's poor diversification and not rely on past results, as they are not good predictors of future returns. What matters most is the strategy, and although incorporating estimated free cash flow into the equation makes sense to me, it's unclear whether this outweighs the risks of having 42% allocated to Consumer Discretionary and Energy, the two most volatile sectors in the last decade. Therefore, I'm reiterating my "hold" rating on VFLO and recommend limiting your exposure to a small percentage even if you like how this ETF works. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to answering your questions below.