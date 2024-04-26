Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 3:30 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Haseyama - IR Manager
Robert Harrison - Chairman, President & CEO
James Moses - Vice Chairman and CFO
Lea Nakamura - EVP and Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James
Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan
Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Hawaiian Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Kevin Haseyama, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Kevin Haseyama

Thank you, Tanya. And thank you everyone for joining us as we review our financial results for the First Quarter of 2024. With me today are Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO; Jamie Moses, Chief Financial Officer, and Lea Nakamura, Chief Risk Officer. We have prepared a slide presentation that we will refer to in our remarks today. The presentation is available for downloading and viewing on our website at fhb.com in the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please refer to Slide 1 for our Safe Harbor statement. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. The appendix to this presentation contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP measurements.

And now I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Harrison

Good morning, everyone. I'll start with an overview of the local economy. Hawaii economy continues to perform well with the state

Recommended For You

About FHB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FHB

Trending Analysis

Trending News