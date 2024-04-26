Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 3:57 PM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joshua Dicker - Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Christopher Constant - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Olear - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Brian Dickman - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Farrell Granath - Bank of America
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Anthony Paolone - JP Morgan
Alex Saigon - Baird
Mitch Germain - Citizens JMP Securities
Michael Gorman - BTIG

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Getty Realty's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Prior to the starting of the call, Joshua Dicker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of the company, will read a Safe Harbor Statement and provide information about non-GAAP financial measures. Please go ahead, Mr. Dicker.

Joshua Dicker

Thank you. I would like to thank you all for joining us for Getty Realty's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, the company released its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Form 8-K and earnings release are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at gettyrealty.com.

Certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to trends, events and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include our 2024 guidance and may also include statements made by management including those regarding the company's future company operations, future financial performance or investment plan and opportunities. We caution you that such

