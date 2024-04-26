Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lynette Gould - Vice President of Investor Relations
George Burns - President and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Ferneyhough - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Louw Smith - Executive Vice President of Development, Greece
Simon Hille - Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Operations

Conference Call Participants

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC World Markets
Mike Parkin - National Bank
Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities
Delvin Xie - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Eldorado Gold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lynette Gould, Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and External Affairs. Please go ahead, Ms. Gould.

Lynette Gould

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to our first quarter 2024 results conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements and referring to non-IFRS measures during the call. Please refer to the cautionary statements included in the presentation and the disclosure on non-IFRS measures and risk factors in our management's discussion and analysis.

Joining me on the call today, we have George Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Ferneyhough, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Louw Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Greece; and Simon Hille, Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Operations.

Our news release yesterday details our first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. This should be read in conjunction with our first quarter 2024 financial statements and management's

