Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) (OTCPK:BRDCF) delivered a solid result in our eyes despite difficulties with inventories, recovering sell-out demand, and weak replacement demand for trucks and buses. As covered in our last article, Bridgestone did a capable job of premiumising, but it wasn't enough to improve profitability, which was still being weighed down by structurally weak European profit, which undergoes continued restructuring, and pretty meaningful volume shortfalls from internal forecasts, which led to high manufacturer and distributor inventory. Although they are confident that after the beginning of 2024, volume recoveries should start and drive overall profit improvement. While the results aren't particularly problematic, the relative case is weak as competitors had better performances and trade at clearly lower valuations. Peers also have less structural issues.

FY Earnings

Headline (FY Pres)

Headline operating profit did not grow, which fell short of expectations. The premium tire business is down in operating profit, and it's the services and solutions business which has been seeing solid growth and is the Bridgestone moderate growth area that has offset the industrial pressures on the tire business.

Split (Management Plan 2026) FY Market Trends (FY Pres)

This was driven particularly by the replacement market. Newbuild volumes were decent as new car sales continue their ascent in volumes. Within replacement, the issues were primarily with trucks and buses. In general, Bridgestone has been employing a premiumisation strategy, therefore, the stronger performance in the specialty segments. Pricing in general was up and was helping keep revenues up against volume decline.

Operating Profit Evolution (FY Pres)

Premiumisation would have gone better had it not been another warm winter, which reduced demand for winter tires, which would have spurred both scale and unit margins.

In general, the issue Bridgestone has had was that they overproduced, incurring needless costs, and have now backed up the distributors, having also higher manufacturing inventory than they'd like. Sell-in demand slightly recovered towards the end of the year, but some markets are still weak in terms of sell-out demand, like Europe, which is a structurally weaker market for Bridgestone. They have closed some production lines in Europe, even some whole factories in the relatively recent past, and are generally working towards margin improvement in the European business.

Earnings Plan (Management Plan 2026)

Bottom Line

While we are quite confident that the general tire market should make a recovery as replacement trends revert to the mean and more normal seasonal conditions eventually resume, we are unimpressed with the structural underperformance of Bridgestone given its current valuations. Pirelli (OTCPK:PLLIF) trades at a substantially lower TTM PE multiple, at around 12x to Bridgestone's 14x. Impairment effects don't explain this at all either. It's also a much better company, demonstrating that with consistently better performance, including now. While it also saw pressure in replacement markets, its OEM positioning is better, and they managed to do more in their unique sports end markets to drive margin and deliver a more solid performance.

While the Bridgestone forecasts offer a picture into what a volume recovery might look like for the company with throughput in a more efficient structure, those same volume recoveries can be expected by competitors too. Bridgestone probably deserves to trade at a discount but doesn't, being the most expensive on a PE basis of all its peers.

Forecast Operating Profit (FY Pres)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.