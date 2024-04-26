Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) continues to satisfy investor appetite for growth and profitability. The deli-prepared meals specialist's latest quarterly earnings beat expectations, sending shares to a new all-time high, up 200% over the past year.

We've previously covered MAMA highlighting the company as a micro-cap hidden gem with an impressive outlook and overall solid fundamentals. The latest trends have helped reaffirm a long-term bullish view on the stock, and we see several factors supporting more upside.

Data by YCharts

MAMA Earnings Recaps

MAMA Q4 fiscal 2024 revenue of $26.7 million increased by 17% year-over-year, coming in $1.7 million above Wall Street estimates.

The story has been sharply higher margins, capturing not only the larger scale but also cost management efforts and efficiency initiatives. That dynamics, including easing inflationary cost pressure, helped drive the gross margin to 29.3% compared to 28.2% in the same year-ago quarter. In turn, quarterly adjusted EBITDA reached $2.9 million, up 22% y/y.

For the full year, Revenue of $103 million was up 11%, with an even stronger earnings momentum adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million, 161% higher than the 2023 result.

The company ended the fiscal year with $11 million in cash against $8.7 million in total debt. Considering the climbing EBITDA level and underlying free cash flow, the balance sheet and liquidity position are strong points in the company's investment profile.

source: company IR

Mama's Partnership With Costco

We mentioned the growth in distribution and sales channels. A major theme has been building on existing customer relationships with larger orders and a growing number of items into different categories.

While Mama's Creations already counted on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) as a key customer, generating more than $1 million in annual sales, the latest development is an expansion into West Coast region stores.

The company recently announced it was selected to participate in the exclusive "Costco Roadshow" which works as a test event for new products to determine eligibility for permanent national placement across the members-only warehouse network. Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren Sella explained the opportunity to accelerate growth:

We continue to expand our partnership with Costco, with our products having seen rotations in 5 of 8 regions over the past twelve months. Costco's high-volume warehouses are ideal venues for our products, while our strict focus on margins ensures each sale meets our requirements, regardless of customer... A successful roadshow would provide us with the potential to add new and existing products with Costco, both in the Northeast region as well as nationally across other regions.

Overall, Mama's Creations products are found in over 8,400 stores including major supermarket chains and mass-market retailers nationally, with an expectation for further gains and new customers as a growth driver.

source: company IR

What's Next For MAMA?

There's a lot to like about Mama's Creations, with the financial trends speaking for themselves. The setup follows a high-level trend within consumer staples and packaged foods where consumers are choosing more "fresh" and healthy options as an alternative to traditional fast food.

Mama's product offerings of deli-prepared hot and cold meals are relatively unique on the market in terms of the packaged format, with a sense the company is building brand equity through its early leadership position.

source: company IR

The outlook is for growth to continue, with management setting fiscal 2025 financial targets for "double-digit revenue growth" while adjusted EBITDA trends toward a "mid-to-high-teens" growth rate exiting the year.

This fits within the company's "4 Cs Strategy" to support foundational organizational improvements from cost, controls, and culture to "Catapult!" growth.

The effort is targeting $1 billion in annual sales by 2030, nearly 10x the current level. While this vision is in part aspirational, and would likely require strategic acquisitions down the line, moving in that direction should represent a positive tailwind for the stock over the next several years.

Based on management's guidance implying fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA of around $13 million, shares of MAMA are trading at approximately 15x EBITDA multiple or just 2x forward sales.

We believe this valuation multiple is compelling given the growth momentum and what may still be the early stages of fulfilling a long-term potential.

source: company IR

Final Thoughts

We rate Mama's Creations, Inc. as a buy, viewing the company as well-positioned to build on its recent success and consolidate market share in its key categories.

With a market cap of just $200 million, a path into "small-cap" status seems likely as the next step in the company's evolution. The ability to exceed expectations, possibly driven by expanded customer relationships at the distribution level, could work as a catalyst for the stock.

In terms of risks, signs that growth is slowing, or the brand is losing favor with consumers would force a reassessment of the earnings outlook. A scenario where economic conditions deteriorate would likely also pressure demand and open the door for a correction lower in the stock.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the trend in margins and cash flow, as well as updates on new customer wins.