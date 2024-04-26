Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SJW Group (SJW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 4:19 PM ETSJW Group (SJW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 26, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Walters - CFO
Eric Thornburg - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JP Morgan
Gregg Orrill - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SJW Group Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Walters, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Walters

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the first quarter 2024 financial results conference call for SJW Group. I will be presenting today with Eric Thornburg, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. For those of you who would like to follow along, slides accompanying our remarks are available on our website at sjwgroup.com.

Before we begin today, I would like to remind you that this presentation and the related materials posted on our website may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of its experience, historical trends, current conditions and expected future results, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Many factors could cause the company's implied or actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors that could cause actual results to be different from statements in this presentation, we refer you to the financial results press release and our most recent forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained on our website. All

Recommended For You

About SJW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SJW

Trending Analysis

Trending News