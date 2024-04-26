Maersk Q4 Results And Prospects Confirm Our Earlier Sell Call

Sky_Blue/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On the 11th of May last year we turned bearish on A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY) on the back of unfavorable supply and demand dynamics, despite its lucrative 35% dividend yield on a TTM basis.

Our thought was that the share price would deteriorate.

And deteriorate it did.

AMKBY - share price since the last Tudor Invest article (SA)

We live in a different world environment now than how it looked in May of last year. The war in the Middle East, and especially the Houthi's attack on vessels passing through the Red Sea, made changes to much of the ocean transportation.

Let us examine the latest financial results and business development at AMKBF.

Maersk Q4 2023 Financial Results

We want to focus on the results on a quarter-by-quarter basis to determine if the negative trend from the influx of new large vessels hitting the market has impacted earnings and more importantly their free cash flow.

The revenue in Q4 decreased from $17.82 billion in 2022 to $11.74 billion in 2023.

EBITDA went from $6.54 billion to $0.84 billion, which was a compression of the EBITDA margin of 36.7% to just 7.1%.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.46 billion. This translates to a loss of $0.135 per share for the ADR AMKBY.

Let us look at quarterly free cash flow over the last two years.

Maersk - Quarterly Free Cash Flow with projections (Data from APM Maersk. Graph by author)

With such a large negative cash flow, we need to see what the balance sheet can tolerate.

Their balance sheet is presently strong, as the management has used the last couple of very good years to shore it up.

APM Maersk balance sheet as of 31st Dec 2024 (APM Maersk - 2023 Annual Report)

With a negative cash flow of five to six billion dollars per year, they can still last two years of similar losses by just drawing down their short-term deposits. If you are a shareholder, you have to hope for market recovery at least to take place at the end of 2025, as available funds would, by then, be quite low.

Maersk - Valuation

In our recent article on Orient Overseas International (OTCPK:OROVY), we made a comparison of various valuation metrics with some of their peers. We chose to look at AMKBY and also the Japanese NYK Line.

Maersk - valuation comparison with peers (Data from companies. Graph by author)

Of the three companies, we do believe that AMKBY offers the most compelling valuation.

Maersk - Dividend

AMKBF is the ordinary shares, which is trading at $1,419 per share.

AMKBY is the ADR which represents 1/200th of one ordinary share in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. They declared a dividend of DKK 515 for AMKBF, the ordinary share. That means the dividend for AMBY became DKK 2.575, which is equivalent to $0.37

That is a far cry from last year's dividend of $3.1386

The TTM yield went from 35% last year to just 5.36% this year.

Business development

The business development for AMKBF is quite similar to other liner companies. We recently covered Orient Overseas International Limited, and we recommend you to read this as well because much of what could happen to OROVY could also happen to AMKBF in our view.

AMKBF should be in a somewhat better position as OROVY, with it being a subsidiary of COSCO, which is China's state-owned shipping company, does not operate on a global scale that AMKBF does. Hence, they are much more reliant upon trade in and out of China. All the trade between Asia and Europe used to go through the Suez Canal.

Red Sea disruption and effect on Maersk (Maersk 2023 Annual Report)

We can see from the graph above that only roughly one-third of the Maersk volume goes through the Red Sea.

However, what happens in China with regard to their trade does matter.

China's import and export data from March 2024 has not been good reading.

China's trade growth on monthly basis (SCMP)

One positive aspect of investing in AMKBF, as opposed to some other liner companies, is that ANKBF is working towards having a more balanced portfolio of business lines with increasing contributions from Logistics and Terminals.

Maersk - segmental EBIT development (Data from Maersk. Graph by author)

This should make them somewhat more resilient towards the large fluctuations we always see in the ocean shipping market.

Risks to Thesis and Conclusion

The war in the Middle East and the disruption it is causing to safe passage for vessels could escalate or continue for a long time.

Another risk is a hard recession in the global economy causing demand for containerized transportation to drop.

Players in this industry still need to absorb the large number of container vessels that have been delivered over the last year, plus what is coming this year. This is not an unknown risk. The risk is there to see.

We all want to see peace coming as soon as possible. The paradoxical thing is that the rerouting of vessels is helping the market. As such, peace and a return to normal passage through the Red Sea will in all likelihood depress ocean freight.

With all the uncertainty, we do not see any incentive to change our previous Sell stance.

No other SA analyst shared my Sell stance back in May last year, and it appears they are still not convinced that it is the right call. Neither then, nor now.

If we compare Wall Street's and SA's analysts' sentiments, there are more optimists here on SA.

SA and Wall Street analysts call on Maersk (SA)

But we remain bearish on the whole container vessel segment for now.

Therefore, our stance remains a Sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.