Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 4:25 PM ETKlabin S.A. (KLBAY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Klabin S.A. (OTCPK:KLBAY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Teixeira - CEO
Marcos Ivo - CFO and IRO
Douglas Dalmasi - Packaging Business Director
Jose Soares - Commercial Director, Pulp
Alexandre Nicolini - COO, Pulp Business

Conference Call Participants

Rafael Barcellos - Bradesco
Caio Greiner - BTG Pactual
Daniel Sasson - Itaú BBA
Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America
Ricardo Monegaglia - Safra
Gabriel Simoes - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Klabin’s Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session when further instructions to participate will be provided. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and being broadcast simultaneously via webcast, which can be accessed through Klabin’s Investor Relations website, where the presentation is also available.

Forward-looking statements eventually made during this conference call in connection with Klabin’s business outlook, projections, operating and financial targets, and potential growth should be understood as merely forecasts based on the company’s management expectations in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil’s overall economic performance, and on industry and international market behavior and, therefore, are subject to change.

Present with us today are Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO; Marcos Ivo, CFO and IRO as well as company officers. Initially, Mr. Cristiano Teixeira and Mr. Marcos Ivo will comment on the company’s performance during the first quarter of 2024. After that, the officers will be available to answer any questions that you may have.

I now turn the call over to Klabin’s CEO, Mr. Teixeira. Please go ahead.

Cristiano Teixeira

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Klabin’s earnings conference call to discuss the results of the first quarter of 2024.

I’d like you

Recommended For You

About KLBAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLBAY

Trending Analysis

Trending News