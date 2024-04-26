Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HLKHF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernard Schaferbarthold - Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Vienney - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank
Sanjay Bhagwani - Citi

Operator

Good morning, afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Conference Call regarding HELLA Results First Quarter Financial Year 2024. The call will be hosted by Bernard Schaferbarthold and Philippe Vienney. [Operator Instructions]

Let me now turn the floor over to Mr. Bernard Schaferbarthold.

Bernard Schaferbarthold

Everyone, welcome to our results call on the first quarter for the fiscal year 2024. I’m very happy together with Philippe to present you our results and to take your questions afterwards.

So, I would like to start with the highlights of the first quarter. So first of all, again, we would like to highlight the refinancing of our bonds which matures in May 2024. We successfully placed the promissory note, which was significantly oversubscribed, so that we increased the total amount to EUR200 million to with very attractive terms.

Secondly, we completed the sales on our 50% share in BHTC, which we already commented also before the closing, happened on the April 2. Therefore, the effects within our results would only be seen within our half-year results. Overall, a very successful transaction. The proceeds were in total EUR205 million. The capital gain, which we have with that transaction, is around EUR100 million.

On the order intake, we had quite a good start into the year. Specifically, in electronics, we were able to book some very decent projects. One highlight is a significant project on Lighting Electronics for North America and South America. But also in Energy Management, we booked several different businesses. So, we expect overall a good continuity and a good momentum

Recommended For You

About HLKHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLKHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News