Shares of French banking giant BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY)(OTCQX:BNPQF) have perked up since I last covered them post-2023 results in February, narrowing their discount to tangible book value on the back of a ~20% return in that time.

Q1 results released this week (Thursday, April 25) were by-and-large solid. Being a true universal bank, BNP's results always contain many moving parts, with these often pulling in different directions to each other. This quarter was no exception, with a solid net result highlighting what I would call the bank's "all weather" capabilities.

BNP is one of the least rate sensitive European banks I cover. That is a function of both significant non-interest lines of business (~60% of total revenue), plus country-specific features of the French retail banking market (~12% of BNP's revenue last quarter) that have neutralized the impact of higher interest rates. While Eurozone rate cut expectations have been dialed back significantly recently, the market is still pointing to around 75bps of cuts this year and around the same again in 2025. BNP's earnings profile being what it is, I would like to think it will hold up relatively well in that environment. With the stock still trading at a meaningful discount to tangible book value per share ("TBVPS"), the bank remains an attractive value play given its profitability profile, and I keep my 'Buy' rating in place.

All-Weather Properties On Display

BNP Paribas reported a solid set of Q1 results overall, with net income of €3.1 billion mapping to a respectable 12.4% underlying return on tangible equity ("RoTE").

BNP is a true universal bank. As such, a myriad of different business lines contribute to overall group-wide performance. Areas of weakness highlighted in previous coverage remain fairly soft, with fixed income, currency and commodities ("FICC") trading income front and center. With that, FICC revenue landed at just over €1.6 billion, down around 20% year-on-year and missing consensus by around 8%. While definitely a slump, this was a tough comp for BNP's trading business as it skews heavily to Europe (~60%), hence the ongoing underperformance versus more America-focused Wall Street peers. Importantly, BNP has been gaining market share, with recent comps being more of a reflection of market conditions rather than bank-specific underperformance.

French retail banking is another pretty soft area for BNP Paribas right now. Pre-tax income was €304 million in this segment last quarter, down a little under 20% year-on-year. While this partly reflects a tough comp (loan loss charges were a very low 13bps in the year-ago period), the revenue line has also been challenged by the specifics of the French retail banking market, where the government regulates prices on both the asset and liability side of the balance sheet. In terms of the former, key retail products like mortgages have their APRs capped (the so-called usury rate), while on the liability side the government also regulates the yield of certain deposit accounts. Note that mortgages account for around 47% of BNP's ~€210 billion French retail loan book. Additionally, BNP has also faced the more generic headwinds that have affected most banks recently, such as migration from transaction to term accounts. French current account balances were down again last quarter, falling around 5% sequentially to €119 billion.

The upshot of the above is that interest margins have not expanded like they have in many non-French European banks; indeed, the Q1 2024 pre-tax income print was almost exactly the same as in the equivalent 2019 and 2018 periods (€306 million and €307 million, respectively), when Eurozone interest rates were zero.

On the flip side, BNP's vast suite of operations means that other business lines are largely offsetting soft spots. For instance, Corporate & Institutional Banking (which houses its trading activities) only saw a more modest 3ppt year-on-year decline in operating income, supported by better performance in investment banking and equities trading & prime services. With this in mind, BNP is what I would tentatively call an 'all weather' type of bank. Specifically, its earnings volatility has typically been relatively low, with a track record of clearing double-digit RoTE's even in nominally unfavorable interest rate conditions.

Certain European peers may be over-earning in the current higher rate environment, but they will likely face much tougher comps from 2025 onwards. This may stand BNP in good stead as the market is still pricing in around 75bps of cuts this year, followed by a similar amount in 2025. In fact, since a relatively large portion of its business is actually receptive to lower interest rates (e.g. investment banking and French retail banking), rate cuts may actually be a tailwind for BNP overall, leaving the stock well positioned for outperformance over the next few years.

Discount To Tangible Book Still Too Wide

At €67.90 per share in Paris trading ($36.34 per ADS), BNP stock has gained around 20% since previous coverage, while TBVPS has increased by around 3%. As a result, the stock's multiple of TBVPS has increased from ~0.65x to ~0.75x.

While a welcome move closer to my long-term 0.9x TBVPS fair value target, the current discount is still too wide relative to BNP's earnings power. Over the past decade, BNP has averaged a RoTE of just under 11% - around a point below its 2026 target of 12%. Using the former figure as a benchmark gives us a little leeway should elements of management's plan fall short (e.g. loan impairment charges, efficiency measures and so on). Even so, on an 11% RoTE the stock theoretically offers investors an internal rate of return of ~14-15% at its current TBVPS multiple.

BNP's payout policy is 60% of net income, split 80:20 (or 50ppt:10ppt) between cash dividends and share buybacks. Though modest, the buyback component can contribute around 1.5% to annualized TBVPS growth, with retained earnings taking that up to around 6%. As such, I would be looking for TBVPS to roughly land in the €104 area by 2026. On a 0.9x multiple, this leads to a terminal share price of approximately €94 (~$50.25 per ADS at current FX). Additionally, a ~50% dividend payout ratio implies around €15 per share ($8 per ADS) cumulatively in that time, taking the total return price to €109 per share (~$58.25 per ADS) on a pre-tax basis. With this implying high-teens annualized returns potential for prospective investors, I continue to view the stock favorably, and I keep my long-term 'Buy' rating in place.

