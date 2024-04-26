Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BNP Paribas: All-Weather Properties On Display In Q1

Apr. 26, 2024
Summary

  • Shares of French banking giant BNP Paribas have done well since my last update, gaining around 20% and tightening their discount to tangible book value.
  • The bank reported solid Q1 results, with ongoing softness in trading income and domestic retail banking not stopping it from generating a solid 12.4% return on tangible equity.
  • In common with French peers, BNP is one of the least rate-sensitive banks in the Eurozone, and this could stand it in good stead in the coming years.
  • At 0.75x tangible book value, these shares still look too cheap relative to BNP's earnings power, pointing to attractive medium-term return potential for investors.
BNP Paribas building in Paris.

Mesut Dogan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of French banking giant BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY)(OTCQX:BNPQF) have perked up since I last covered them post-2023 results in February, narrowing their discount to tangible book value on the back of a ~20% return in that time.

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNPQY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

