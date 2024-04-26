Jeremy Poland

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) management had some world-class discoveries that I covered in the last article. Management focused on two of these in the latest question and answer session to state that the Venus and the Suriname discoveries are getting to the point where a final investment decision will be made, with likely production in the next couple of years. In fact, the Venus discovery could lead to some exploration across the border from Namibia into South Africa. Both of these projects are world-class discoveries that could lead to material company growth in the future.

One of the advantages of doing business in Namibia is that it has one of the most advanced infrastructures available in all of Africa. Even though this may well be the first production of a material amount in the country, the existing infrastructure and stability of the country is an important advantage over much of Africa.

Similarly, Suriname was a Dutch colony in South America. It lies between Guyana and French Guyana, with Brazil to the South. This is a country that welcomes the oil and gas industry to broaden the small country's economic independence. There was no existing industry before the discovery that Total made. Therefore, both this country and Guyana are in the process of developing an oil and gas industry. Once that initial industry has sound underpinnings, then the potential development of oil and gas will likely speed up in the future.

Total Energies Update On Suriname And Venus Discoveries (Total Energies Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Investors need to remember that offshore projects tend to take years to bring online. There will likely be an update later in the fiscal year on the progress of these two major projects. But the time from initial discovery until initial production can easily be five years. Up to ten years is not unusual.

The slide above is from the previous quarterly results. But it should get the main idea across about what management can publicly release.

Generally, the market will react to projects like this when they begin to cash flow. Currently, the company is not showing much growth. However, both of these projects have the potential to accelerate the total company growth to the upper single digits (if they live up to expectations).

Dividend

Meanwhile, management mentioned that the dividend will increase roughly 7% beginning with the first dividend paid in fiscal year 2024. Because this is not a country that operates in the United States, the dividend may well fluctuate as currencies fluctuate.

Total is a French company that reports in United States dollars but pays the dividends in yet another currency (euros).

First Quarter Earnings

Total Energies likely reported some of the stronger first quarter results when compared to other "majors" that are currently reporting.

Total Energies Summary Of Fiscal First Quarter 2024, Results (Total Energies First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

The cash flow held up rather well considering that commodity prices weakened during the reporting period compared with the previous fiscal quarters. Now, prices have been rallying lately throughout the first quarter. So, the comparison of this quarter may mark a "bottom" or the weakest comparison.

Probably the single most visible differentiating factor between Total and other major integrated companies operating in the United States is the existence of a significant electrical energy generating subsidiary that is both profitable and growing.

This particular subsidiary will not likely be dependent upon commodity prices and like the vertical integration will offset some of the earnings variations caused by commodity price volatility. Compared to the total company, this division is still on the small side. But its effect is growing.

Total Energies EBITDA By Division Summary First Quarter 2024 (Total Energies Earnings Press Release First Quarter 2024)

Both the Integrated Power and the Refining and Chemicals divisions offset the effects of commodity price volatility in the quarterly comparison as shown above.

The cash flow shown above easily handles the debt, as is typically the case for an integrated major. This is a company that has improved its finances tremendously over the last five to ten years.

Like Exxon Mobil (XOM), this management is working diligently to convert the company to an income and growth type investment going forward. It may take another couple of years for investors to actually see the results. But the balance sheet and profitability improvement so far is very telling for me. Clearly, management now has some future growth vehicles in the form of Suriname and Venus discoveries. There will likely be others in the future as well.

Projected Shareholder Returns

The original guidance was for oil prices in the roughly $80 range, while keeping in mind that this company bases its guidance on Brent pricing.

Total Energies Cash Flow Projection And Shareholders Returns Guidance Total Energies Cash Flow Projection And Shareholders Returns Guidance (Total Energies Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Any guidance will be subject to commodity price volatility. Therefore, this guidance is probably best looked at as a rough idea for the whole fiscal year because commodity prices often have very low visibility.

Nonetheless, the dividend is protected by both a strong balance sheet and a stock repurchase program. Should commodity prices unexpectedly decline (and stay declined), the stock buyback program would likely be discontinued before the dividend. The strong balance sheet enables the company to continue with the capital program in such a hostile situation by borrowing money if needed.

Summary

Total management has been working on the balance sheet for some time. The company does have a goal to get the debt rating to the next higher level of "AA." That makes this company one of the safer oil and gas companies for investors to invest in.

Management also appears to be on a pathway to increasing production growth into the upper single digits in the future. That probably makes this stock a strong buy for those investors willing to consider a growth and income situation that is also an integrated major. The strong balance sheet and the apparent growth projects appear to make the common shares appealing to a wide variety of investors.

Most investors report an 8% annual return eventually. Therefore, a company like this with a growth rate that will likely get close to that total return figure plus the dividend is a great consideration to make an above-average return with the low risk of a diversified major oil and gas operator.

Risks

This company has been very successful lately in making major discoveries. That can change at any time.

Total Energies and its partners decided to develop the Marsa LNG project (for example). This is the latest idea to combine production, LNG generation, and power generation (along with related activities) all into one project. This is also the first time such an idea has been tried. It could fail or not reach profit objectives and put other projects like it in jeopardy.

The loss of key personnel can set the company back or cause it to abandon material parts of its budget.

Commodity prices have very low visibility. That makes the annual guidance also suspect, as it depends upon the projection of those low visibility commodity prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.