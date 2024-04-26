Jacobs Stock Photography/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) (TSX:PZA:CA) engages in the ownership of the trademarks, trade names, and other intellectual property of Pizza Pizza Limited in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and international franchising business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

At the time of writing, the company offers a 6.95% dividend and has provided investors with a total return of 78% over the last five years, despite the COVID-19 disruption to the restaurant business. This compares to a TSX total return of 55% over the period.

The outlook for the business is good, with continued expansion expected in Canada and internationally.

I look into the investment case, compare it to peers, and share my own action plan.

What is a Royalty Company?

Royalty companies offer investors the chance to participate in the long-term revenue streams of property or intellectual property ownership rights. Royalty companies lend the rights to use their property to third parties, in exchange for a usage fee. Fees are typically both fixed and variable, with the variable component adjusted to allow the royalty company to share in the revenue generated by the use of their property.

Royalty companies generally offer investors low risk revenue streams, and typically pay out most of their earnings via dividends, as they have low operating expenses.

Royalty companies are most often used in mining, forestry, and oil and gas industries, as they allow the property owners to capitalise on the inherent value of their property, but without the need to develop or operate the property themselves.

In Canada, the royalty model has become popular with the restaurant industry, with well-known brands, including Pizza, Pizza, A&W, Boston Pizza, and The Keg operating Royalty companies.

Royalty companies can be viewed as bond proxies, which means that while the dividends are stable, stock prices can fluctuate with interest rates. In a high interest rate environment, prices tend to fall as other assets become more competitive.

However, there is growth in some royalty companies, as the underlying business grows, or as more assets are added to the royalty pool.

With lower interest rates in Canada on the way, it is an interesting time to look into royalty companies.

PZA vs. Competitors Face Off

I have chosen three peer Canadian competitors to review. You will have to forgive me here because there are a few charts to follow, but I went on a voyage of discovery analyzing the Canadian royalty space, and I want to take you along:

The Contenders

PZA

PZA operates as a low-cost pizza restaurant brand in Canada. It has franchises countrywide, many located in closed venues such as sports arenas, Toronto Zoo, and other high-traffic locations with limited competition.

In 2023, PZA expanded to Mexico via an agreement with Food Guru, a Mexican restaurant operation. The agreement allows Food Guru to run the operations while paying PZA a 12.5% royalty fee. Given that Mexico is a popular holiday destination for wintering Canadians, PZA's brand recognition coupled with Food Guru's local operational know-how looks promising.

The Keg Royalty Co (KEG.UN.TO)

The Keg is a well-known Canadian steakhouse chain. The UN designation means that under Canadian rules distributions are not taxed as dividends, but as return of capital. This means distributions are not taxed up front, but the investors cost base reduces by the distributions paid, and capital gains are taxed when the stock is sold.

REITs also have the UN designation. Please use this as directional information only, and take tax advice for your own situation.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF)

A&W is a Burger restaurant chain. It is also allocated a UN designation.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

The name of this one speaks for itself. The largest royalty partner is Mr. Lube, a drive-through Oil and Tire company, which has nearly half the revenues. The next largest is a restaurant, Bar Burrito, and other partners include a home nursing service, an airline loyalty company, and another restaurant chain, amongst others. DIV dividends are taxed in Canada as eligible dividends.

So let's run the numbers on this royal quartet!

Net Income

A good place to start looking is the bottom line. Looking at the last 5 years, which take us through the COVID-19 period (in case anyone has forgotten!) the winner by a country mile is DIV with 125% growth in net income. KEG comes next, with a nearly 50% increase. PZA comes at the bottom of the pack here, with a 13.5% change in net income over 5 years. Both the winners show a ton of earnings volatility on the way.

Total Return

So how has this flowed through to shareholder returns? As these are dividend stocks, I picked the total return metric. Despite the lagging growth in net income, PZA investors have enjoyed a total return of 78%, double that of the nearest competitor, DIV.

Well, that was a head scratch for me. Let's keep looking.

Dividends

Perhaps PZA has managed this via a much higher dividend?

Nope - here again PZA is a laggard, with DIV again taking the crown (pun intended) while the PZA dividend is close to 7% and not to be sniffed at.

Balance Sheet

Let's see how that growth has been funded.

Now we start to see something - DIV has over 3x the leverage ratio of PZA, with a still modest 3.8x debt to EBITDA. I find debt to EBITDA a counterintuitive metric, as the interest paid is excluded. For context DIV had $50m of EBITDA in 2023, and paid $15m in interest, so their exposure is manageable. It is worth noting that DIV has actively hedged their interest rate risk, with swaps that will roll off between June 2024 through 2027. Higher rates will start to bite soon if the anticipated rate cuts get pushed back.

So if debt is manageable, what else is going on? As a shareholder, I care about my 'piece of the pie', so how does the share count look?

Aha! Here is the culprit. DIV has diluted shareholders like crazy, starting in 2015, then kicking up again in 2020. A 5x increase in share count over the period. KEG and A&W share counts have doubled, while PZA has increased share count, but only 45%. Much of this is due to the DRIP, which was suspended in 2020, so as you can see below PZA share count hasn't changed materially in the last 5 years, while DIV has increased by 31.5%.

So while the PZA pie isn't growing nearly as fast, at least as an investor, my slice of the pie isn't shrinking!

The Real Bottom Line

The most important thing to shareholders is earnings per share. As you can see below, even after dilution, DIV has done well for shareholders in terms of earnings per share, up nearly 70% in 5 years. As noted above, there is higher risk of leverage with DIV, they print shares like the Fed prints money, and earnings have been pretty volatile.

PZA on the other hand, has delivered EPS growth of 13% over 5 years, despite COVID-19, with minimal dilution, super low leverage, and massive consistency. The other restaurants in the mix, KEG and A&W are way behind.

What Do I Pay For My Slice?

There isn't a huge difference between the four, but DIV and PZA look like the best value, with DIV the cheapest after a falling off a huge cliff on Jan. 24. PZA is currently as cheap as it has been for a long while.

Risks

As this is an article on PZA, I will talk about the risks in investing with PZA. PZA is generally less risky than DIV, given D&D (debt and dilution), while DIV has an advantage in industry and brand diversification.

PZA risks that I see include:

It's a one brand play - this is the biggest risk that I see, however, PZA has key contracts with closed venues like sporting arenas, Toronto Zoo etc. that provide a decent competitive moat. It's hard to see them losing market share rapidly to a competitor.

Recession risk - in a recent budget summary, the Canadian Government maintained that Canada would engineer a soft landing. Even if there is an upcoming recession, PZA is known as a low-cost brand, and can keep resilient earnings in hard times, as shown by the performance through COVID-19.

Interest rate risk - as discussed, Royalty companies' share prices are highly rate sensitive. However, as PZA has the lowest leverage to peers, their earnings (and therefore dividends) are less rate sensitive.

Low growth while the cash flow is all paid out in dividends - not much margin for error if income stalls - there is a risk of a dividend cut.

My Verdict & Action Plan

PZA looks like a great income stock, and now seems a great time to enter.

DIV looks like a racier alternative, with a juicy yield but more risk and more volatility.

I would like to have the pair in my portfolio, as both have something to offer, but I am not ready to pull the trigger on DIV.

I am buying PZA.

