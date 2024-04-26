Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Travis Meyer - Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Officer
Brian Bird - President and Chief Executive Officer
Crystal Lail - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan
Alexander Mortimer - Mizuho Securities
Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho Securities

Travis Meyer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining NorthWestern Energy Group's Financial Results Webcast for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024. My name is Travis Meyer. I'm the Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Officer for NorthWestern.

Joining us today to walk you through the results and provide an overall update are Brian Bird, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Crystal Lail, Chief Financial Officer. All participant lines are currently muted. After the presentation, we have allotted time for a Q&A. I'll provide instructions for asking questions at that time. However, if you intend to ask a question and are joining us by a computer, please set your Zoom identity to your first and last name so we can call on you by name and let you know when your line is open.

NorthWestern's results have been released and the release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com. We also released our 10-Q pre-market this morning. Please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your question may contain forward-looking statements. As such, I will direct you to the disclosures contained in our SEC filings and the Safe Harbor provisions included in the second slide of the presentation.

Also please note this presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the non-GAAP disclosures, definitions and reconciliations also included in the presentation.

The webcast is being recorded. The archived replay of today's webcast will be

Recommended For You

About NWE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWE

Trending Analysis

Trending News