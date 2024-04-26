Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Barry Ray - Chief Financial Officer
Chip Reeves - Chief Executive Officer
Len Devaisher - President and Chief Operating Officer
Gary Sims - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Hovde
Terry McEvoy - Stephens
Nathan Race - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. And I would now like to turn the call over to Barry Ray, Chief Financial Officer of MidWestOne Financial Group. You may proceed.

Barry Ray

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your participation in our earnings conference call this morning. With me here on the call are Chip Reeves, our Chief Executive Officer; Len Devaisher, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Gary Sims, our Chief Credit Officer. Following the conclusion of today’s conference, a replay of this call will be available on our website. Additionally, a slide deck to complement today’s presentation is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone on the call that this presentation contains forward-looking statements related to the financial condition, results of operations and business of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Forward-looking statements generally include words such as believes, expects, anticipates and other similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are interest rates, changes in the mix of the company’s business, competitive pressures, general economic conditions and the risk factors detailed in the company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these

