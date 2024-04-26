Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 4:55 PM ETKGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHPF) Stock
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCPK:KGHPF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Janusz Krystosiak - Head, Investor Relations Department
Andrzej Szydlo - President
Zbigniew Bryja - Vice President, Development
Piotr Krzyzewski - Vice President, Finance
Miroslaw Laskowski - Vice President, Production
Piotr Stryczek - Vice President, Corporate Matters

Conference Call Participants

Pawel Puchalski - Santander Brokerage House

Janusz Krystosiak

I think now you can hear me very well. Maybe that was a good sign. But for the first time was not had. I would like to welcome the record on the everyone who is here with us in Warsaw and those who are following our broadcast today via our website. Our today's meeting will focus on discussion of the results that were published yesterday.

These are operational and financial results of the KGHM Polska Miedz for 2023.

And it is also an opportunity for all those following the transmission discussed with the management board, the prospects for the company, the current situation and the plans. I would like to introduce members of the Management Board, Andrzej Szydlo, President of the Management Board. Zbigniew Bryja, Vice President of the Management for Development; Piotr Krzyzewski, Vice President for Finance; Miroslaw Laskowski, Vice President of the Management Board for production. And Piotr Stryczek, Vice President of the Management Board for Corporate Matters.

My name is Janusz Krystosiak. I have the honor of hosting today's meeting, and I already invite you to participate in the Q&A session that will follow the presentation. Now, I would like to give the floor to the CEO.

Andrzej Szydlo

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Before we proceed to the presentation and discussion, hopefully, the best possible atmosphere, the results of KGHM 2023. I would like to start with a general background about the company. KGHM, against the backdrop of other

