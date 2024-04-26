Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCPK:ALFVY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Erixon - CEO
Fredrik Ekstrom - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi
Sebastian Kuenne - RBC
John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Sven Weier - UBS
Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux
Daniela Costa - GS
Alexander Virgo - Bank of America
Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Tom Erixon

So good afternoon and welcome to Alfa Laval's First Quarter Earnings Call in 2024. And joining me is Fredrik, our CFO, and so we will go through the presentation. We have an AGM starting in a while so we're going to be a little bit tight in the meeting and we intend to finish at quarter to. With that, let me go to a couple of introductory comments as always. First, as you noticed, overall demand remained strong in the quarter despite volatility in several end markets. A good conversion of the product pipeline and strong growth in service compensated for weakness in end markets like HVAC and offshore.

Invoicing was lower than expected for several reasons with some negative margin impact especially on the Food & Water side. Invoicing is expected to return to anticipated levels in the next quarters. Finally, the group continues to exceed all communicated financial targets. At the same time, we are in a heavy investment period both within R&D and the capacity expansion program. We remain committed to lead the energy transition while maintaining healthy profitability and a strong balance sheet.

And with that, let's go to the key figures for the quarter. Order intake was stable year-on-year and grew 8% sequentially with invoicing slightly below the expectations. Consequently, the orderbook grew to about SEK 48 billion and the book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.23. EBITA improved slightly versus last year, but with

