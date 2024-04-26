brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) continues to face a difficult demand environment, which, along with a transition to a cloud-based SaaS business model, is dragging on the company's financial performance. Despite this, the software business is progressing, albeit slowly, and the medical business continues to perform well. Materialise's manufacturing business continues to struggle, but this could change with the startup of the expanded ACTech facility later in the year.

I previously suggested that Materialise could provide upside as its margins improve, although this may end up being more of a 2025 story. I expect continued volatility in the near term, particularly as Materialise continues to invest in future growth throughout 2024. Longer term, the stock is very attractively priced given the company's likely growth and margins.

Market Conditions

Market conditions remain tough for additive manufacturing and manufacturing technology more broadly. While manufacturing PMIs generally appear to have bottomed, they are also close to or below 50, indicating an ongoing deterioration in conditions.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Survey Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

This situation is closely related to interest rates, and with recent inflation data coming in hot, expectations of rate cuts have now significantly diminished. As a result, it seems likely that Materialise's demand environment will remain challenging for the foreseeable future.

Figure 2: US 2-Year Treasury Yield and Manufacturing Survey Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Materialise Business Updates

Materialise continues to drive product innovation across its segments, with a general focus on greater participation in end-part production. Many of the company's recent investments are not really expected to pay off until later in the year or 2025, though.

Software

Materialise continues to shift its software business to the cloud with the goal of penetrating the market for end-use products. This is currently a drag though as it is causing revenue recognition to be delayed.

Materialise recently introduced an e-stage for Metal+ for laser powder bed fusion. The e-stage process for Metal+ automates support structure generation and can reduce support volume by up to 80%. It can also help users simplify support removal, ease powder extraction and reduce machining requirements. This could be an important product as laser powder bed fusion accounted for over 52% of additive manufacturing revenue globally in 2022.

Materialise also recently introduced Quality and Process Control (QPC) as an additional module on its CO-AM platform. QPC enables customers to improve process monitoring by leveraging data and AI.

Medical

Materialise's Medical segment continues to expand, although Q1 strength was somewhat hidden by a difficult comparable period in 2023, where Materialise temporarily benefitted from supply chain issues. Materialise continues to direct R&D spend towards its Medical segment, supporting expansion into areas like respiratory and cardiovascular.

Materialise recently entered the trauma segment, utilizing its U.S. manufacturing and the short lead times it provides. Materialise began shipping from its Michigan facility in August 2023 and production has been ramping. Trauma is expected to be a growth driver going forward.

Mimics Flow is also now in limited release. This is a case management solution used to manage workflows for 3D labs in hospitals.

Materialise recently received IDE approval for its Tracheal Splint program, which is part of the company's respiratory business line. It also received FDA approval for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement planner software for its cardio business.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing revenue was down significantly YoY in Q1, which Materialise partly attributed to elevated consulting services revenue in the prior year's comparable period.

Prototyping demand remains weak, which is negatively impacting Materialise's 3D printing service business. The company's certified manufacturing business continues to progress, though, driven by Aerospace and Medtech.

Materialise has suggested that its ACTech business is currently capacity-constrained and hence should benefit as additional capacity is brought online later in 2024.

Materialise has said little about its Motion and Eyewear businesses in recent quarters, which suggests these businesses are performing poorly. The company recently took an impairment on Materialise Motion assets, supporting this notion.

Financial Analysis

Materialise's revenue was down approximately 3% YoY in Q1, with software and manufacturing weakness offsetting medical growth. Materialise's software business continues to be impacted by the transition towards a cloud-based subscription business model, and low prototyping demand is impacting Materialise's Manufacturing segment. Materialise also attributed some of this weakness to a difficult comparable period in 2023, particularly due to Medical and Manufacturing strength.

Figure 3: Materialise Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Medical software revenue increased 6% YoY in Q1, and Medical device revenue increased 9%.

While Materialise's software revenue has been flat recently, deferred revenue continues to increase, as is recurring revenue. Recurring software revenue was up 4% YoY, while non-recurring software revenue was down 31%, driven by the shift to cloud-based subscriptions and difficult market conditions.

Figure 4: Materialise Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Materialise) Figure 5: Materialise Deferred Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Materialise is currently marginally profitable, but this isn't reflective of the company's long-term potential. Investments in future growth are currently weighing on margins, with the burden of R&D investments rising lately.

Materialise also continues to invest in the expansion of ACTech capacity, and this is expected to hit cash flows in coming quarters. The company has suggested that the total investment is around 30 million euro, although this has been spread over a multi-year period. Based on this, it is possible that free cash flow will be negative in the second and third quarter.

Figure 6: Materialise Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Materialise) Figure 7: Materialise Profit Margins by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Conclusion

Materialise NV's business continues to struggle in the face of macro headwinds, but its performance is actually quite strong relative to additive manufacturing peers. The current situation is likely to persist for some time, which may limit near-term upside. Longer-term, Materialise appears deeply undervalued, assuming it can generate modest growth and continue to improve its profitability. The company's EV/EBITDA ratio is only approximately 7x and the price/cash flow multiple is only around 13x. This is far too low for a company capable of generating long-term growth exceeding a 10% annual rate.