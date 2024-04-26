Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (XFABF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTCPK:XFABF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rudi De Winter - CEO
Alba Morganti - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Roeg - Degroof Petercam
David O'Connor - BNP Parabas
Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank
Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the X-FAB Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Karen, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to your host, Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-Fab to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Rudi De Winter

Thank you, Karen. So we have here in the call as well Alba Morganti, CFO of X-FAB.

So first of all, welcome to the X-FAB First Quarter '24 Results Call. In the first quarter, we realized revenues of $216.2 million, up 4% year-on-year and down 9% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time, of which was minus $2.6 million, first quarter sales was $218.7 million. This is in line with the guidance of $215 million to $225 million.

Revenues in our core markets, automotive, industrial, medical, amounted $202.6 million, up 9% year-on-year and representing 93% share of total revenues. The first quarter was characterized by continued strong growth for X-FAB's 200-millimeter CMOS technologies, in particular, the 180-nanometer process and microsystems technologies, resulting in a record quarterly bookings of $271.1 million. These bookings were up 20% year-on-year. This is also reflected in the backlog, which amounted to $521 million, up $45 million compared to the previous quarter.

In the first quarter, automotive revenue came in at $136 million, up 12% year-on-year and down 11% compared to the strong previous quarter. Industrial revenues were $153 million, which is an increase of 12% year-on-year. Industrial end market benefited from record silicon carbide revenues

