Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juergen Rebel - Head of Investor Relations
Aldo Kamper - CEO
Rainer Irle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

François-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank
Janardan Menon - Jefferies
Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank
Jurgen Wagner - Stifel
Didier Scemama - Bank of America
Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call on the first quarter 2024 results. My name is Tracy [ph], the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Juergen Rebel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Juergen Rebel

Good morning, everyone. This is Juergen speaking. I would like to welcome you to our first quarter 2024 earnings call for investors and analysts. With me today are Aldo Kamper, our CEO; and Rainer Irle, our CFO. Aldo will comment as usual on business and strategy update, and Rainer will comment on financials. After our introductory remarks, we are happy to answer your questions. Aldo and Rainer will refer to the earnings call presentation that you find on our website. For additional information, please bear in mind that we also have a full deck available on the website.

Aldo, please walk us through the Q1 business and strategy update.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Juergen, and good morning to everyone also from my side. We delivered again a solid business performance in the first quarter in spite of significant market uncertainty. So let's take a look at Slide #2 here. Q1 Group revenues decreased quarter-on-quarter and came in at €847 million,. €61

Recommended For You

About AMSSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMSSY

Trending Analysis

Trending News