Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Hwei Leng Tan - IR
Kuo Wei Tham - CEO
Lily Ler - CFO
Sara Wayson - Head of Asset for Data Center

Conference Call Participants

Mervin Song - J.P. Morgan
Ezien Hoo - OCBC
Jian Hua Chang - Morgan Stanley
Dale Lai - DBS Bank
Brandon Lee - Citigroup
Joy Wang - HSBC
Xuan Tan - Goldman Sachs
Terence Lee - UBS

Hwei Leng Tan

Hi, a very good morning. My name is Melissa. Thanks for joining us for MIT's Fourth Quarter and Financial Year Results Briefing. We have the management team of MIT on site for this virtual briefing. We have Kuo Wei, our CEO; Lily, our CFO; Peter, Head of Investment; Serene, Head of Asset; Sara, our U.S.

Asset Manager; and also Khim, who leads the marketing team. The results presentation slides were issued last evening via SGXNet and available on MIT's website. We will use it for this morning's briefing. Without further ado, I invite Kuo Wei to provide a short update on MIT's performance. Kuo Wei, please?

Kuo Wei Tham

Can you hear us? I assume you can. If not -- if we speak an hour without you hearing anything, as you know, just spending another 30 minutes without any productive thing done. So anyway, our fourth quarter and full financial results, I hope you can see we have projected it. We can go on to the highlights and talk about what we have delivered.

I think all in all, we have relatively resilient performance and the revenue contribution from the new projects have been quite meaningful. If you look at the net property income improvement, 0.6% year-on-year to $521 million and the amount that we are able to deliver to unitholders has

