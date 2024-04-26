Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thule Group AB (publ) (THLPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THLPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Ankarberg - CEO and President
Toby Lawton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG
Daniel Schmidt - Danske Bank
Adela Dashian - Jefferies
Mats Liss - Kepler Cheuvreux
Gustav Hageus - SEB

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Thule Group Interim Report Q1 2024 Conference Call. My name is [Indiscernible] and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand over to Mattias Ankarberg, CEO and President, to begin. Mattias, please go ahead.

Mattias Ankarberg

Thank you and welcome everybody to this Q1 conference call. I am here with Toby Lawton, our CFO, as usual, and we will talk through a presentation available on our website or on the webcast and then we will follow with questions.

So, starting on Page 2, we're happy to see a good start to the year of 2024, 8% sales growth in currency adjusted with Europe and the rest of the world continuing to perform a bit better than the Americas. Bike-related drives growth for us, new products drive growth for us, and RV products continue to decline.

We have a very good gross margin, flat versus previous year and at a high level compared to historical trends for the first quarter and also the EBIT margin is in line with last year at 17%. Then this is considering that we are, as you probably are aware, in the most intense product launch year and season in the Thule Group history.

Continue to see good development in inventory reduction and in cash flow from operations, and we have a target to reduce inventory of a further SEK200 million this year, and we are on track.

Some highlights

