Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sang-Hyuk Jung - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Park Hye-jin - Daishin Securities
Jung Jun-Sup - NH Securities
Seol Yong Jin - SK Securities
Doosan Baek - Korea Investment Securities
Sinyoung Park - Goldman Sachs
Shim Jongmin - CLS Securities

Sang-Hyuk Jung

Good afternoon. Let me first thank everyone for participating at our Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call despite your busy schedule.

I will first go through our business highlights from Page 5 of the slides. In Q1 2024, we achieved KRW1.3215 trillion in net income, despite recognition of large nonoperating expense, thanks to the company's strong fundamentals based on top line growth. Interest income grew 9.4% Y-o-Y, thanks to proactive loan asset growth strategy and efficient margin management. Noninterest income for the group grew 0.3% as we defended the decline in securities-related income with a diversified portfolio.

G&A was kept at 1.2% increase, despite the general inflationary factors, thanks to the group's ongoing effort and cost efficiency. With G&A well under control, the cost to income ratio stood at 35.9%, improved by 2 percentage points Y-o-Y, thanks to sound growth in operating income.

Credit cost ratio in Q1 was 38 bp, down by 10 bp Y-o-Y. But the recurring CCR, excluding the additional provisioning that was preemptively recognized, was 30 bp, up 1 bp Y-o-Y.

Next is capital ratio and shareholder return policy. The provisional CET1 ratio as of the end of March was 13.09%. The BOD today decided on the dividend per share at KRW540 per Q1 and further resolved on KRW300 billion in share buyback and cancellation for the next 6 months.

Looking ahead, the company will continue with sustainable profitability management and active shareholder return policy as

