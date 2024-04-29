chaofann

Casino freebies and temptations go together. Addicts are such good business that the casinos lavish freebies to keep them coming back. You’re certainly better off forgoing both freebies and temptation if you, like most people, are susceptible to getting sucked into addiction. However, if you’re able to show enough self-discipline, then you can snatch up the freebies without giving them back many times over by getting addicted to the casino. It is easy for me because I have such an aesthetic aversion to gambling — I don’t like crowds, indoors, noises, lights, avarice, manipulation, etc. — so after I’ve done what advantage play is available, I’m more than happy to leave.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is an online casino-like retail broker with amazing freebies designed to tempt addicts. They went public in 2021 — their stock opened at over $50, declined to under $10 with the deflation of meme crazes and recently doubled to over $20 as the retail meme crazes have started to perk up again. Reddit (RDDT) and Trump Media (DJT) are just two recent examples of the kind of thing whipped around on Robinhood (recently, as with casinos, allowing for 24-hour a day play). Like the casinos, Robinhood profits from your activity in ways such as payment for order flow. You don’t: you profit based on the quality, not quantity, of your trades. They do whatever they can to increase activity, while you’re usually better off with inactivity. They want to be able to report robust growth and are happy to pay you for customer acquisition.

Vegas casinos offer drinks, meals, shows, and “free” play. What freebies does Robinhood offer? If a free cocktail when you walk onto the floor is the quintessential casino comp, Robinhood’s equivalent is their free stock. You get $5-$200 worth of fractional shares just for signing up. I signed up for Robinhood Gold, which pays for its $50/year fee many times over. They offer a two month 5.25% APY then 5% after that, insured up to $2.25 million. It is good to keep that much in an insured account for when time-sensitive opportunities (such as mutual conversions) pop up. Not counting the first two-month extra, that’s $112,500/year of interest, far more than you’ll get at most alternatives. They are about to launch a 1% deposit boost good for another $22,500 on a transfer up to the deposit insurance cap. The deposit boost has been quite successful for the brokerage.

Standard Robinhood cash sweep pays a 1.5% APY, while Robinhood Gold pays 5%. So if you deposit $1,500 or more in cash, you’re better off earning the higher rate, even after the nominal $50 per year cost for Gold. But there’s another benefit that more than pays its own way: Robinhood Gold offers a free $1,000 of margin. So you could put that $1,000 into Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) and get a tax efficient current yield worth about $57, more than paying for itself.

Robinhood offers a 3% match on your IRA contribution, which is better than many employers, let alone other brokers. That’s $405 if you max out your 2023 and 2024 contributions by tax day in a few weeks. Especially if you’re young, that four hundred bucks could compound into serious money by the time you retire. Robinhood offers zero commission fees on cryptocurrency. As I’ve advocated for over a decade, I’d put 10% of my cash into Bitcoin (BTC); this is a convenient place to do so.

Robinhood offers the best credit card I’ve ever seen — 3% cash back on everything but travel; 5% cash back on travel. I’ll put at least $100k on the card for 3% cash back on non-travel and $50k for 5% back on travel for over $5k of credit card benefits this year. This is a particularly good card for whole families because you can set spending limits, instantly lock lost cards, and include cardholders of any age.

Robinhood leapfrogged into the credit card business by acquiring X1 for $95 million. X1 co-founders Deepak Rao and Siddharth Batra will run credit cards for Robinhood. Their business model focused on determining eligibility, weighted more towards income than credit score. It is reasonable to presume that they will look to Robinhood account data to improve how they allocate credit. I want a very high limit so that I can use the card for account opening and for paying taxes.

Wage earners pay taxes in April and investors pay in October, but we all pay. And we can pay with a credit card. The IRS charges 1.87% so it is hardly worth the bother unless your credit card rewards substantially exceed that cost. With Robinhood’s Gold Card, every $100k in payment nets $1,130. Taxes are too high, too complicated, and fund spending that is mal-invested and unsustainable. But at least you can get some credit card rewards for paying them.

Plastiq allows you to pay bills — including rent or mortgage — by credit card for 2.9%. You can make a modest amount of money on the difference between Robinhood’s bonus and Plastiq’s charge, while also getting interest on the balance that you don’t have to use to pay bills until the subsequent credit card bill. What is this worth? Quite a lot. The net cash back is only three digits per year on $100k spend, but the net interest is well into the four digits. And after your first $2,500 in Plastiq payments (also good or hitting signup bonuses’ spending requirements on other new cards) you’ll get $1k of free payments (as in the credit card payment will have no fee / you still are responsible for paying the credit card bill).

Robinhood Gold’s 3% on retirement account transfers this month is riskless, tax-free, and compounds from day one. Moving $1.5 million to Robinhood across three retirement accounts is 100% SIPC insured. Day one you get a $45k gain for $1,545,000 compounding. You can get a virtually riskless floating 5.78% in Alpha Architect 1–3 Month Box ETF on that balance for a gain of over $134k in year one. You can take more risk and potentially get more reward, but just know that you can make the first $134k without any reasonably likely downside.

HOOD’s (fools?) gold (and potential matching shenanigans!) asks key questions about how Robinhood can offer such lavish terms on its new card. It appears to be a loss-leader to pay for rapid growth.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. CEO Vlad Tenev said that the 3% IRA and 401(k) rollover match caused a surge in demand. He implied that they’re struggling to handle it operationally, asking customers for patience while his company and their partners expand capacity for onboarding this new money.

This $4 billion figure is already dated, having surpassed $6 billion this month. It represents over 25,000 customers who transferred their retirement savings since January.

In addition, Robinhood has paid out over $30 million just in 1% transfer bonuses on taxable accounts. Over a million people have signed up for the credit card waitlist. They’re making a big push for the new card, with a lavish presentation:

Cards are getting shipped starting this week and will get shipped in greater numbers in early May, so if you signed up, you should see yours soon.