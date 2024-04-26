Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - Head of Investor Relations
Tove Andersen - Chief Executive Officer
Eva Sagemo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fabian Jorgensen - Carnegie
Elliott Jones - Danske
Adela Dashian - Jefferies
Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning from Asker [ph], ladies and gentlemen and welcome to TOMRA's First Quarter Results Presentation for 2024. My name is Daniel Sundahl and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Tove Andersen, will give you the highlights of the quarter and also dive a little bit deeper into our feedstock initiative. And afterwards, CFO, Eva Sagemo will dive deeper into the numbers.

At the end of the presentation, we will open up for Q&A for participants in the Teams webinar. A link to the Teams webinar can be found in this morning's stock exchange release as well as last week's invitation.

With that said, I give the word to CEO, Tove Andersen.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Daniel and welcome from me as well to the Q1 results presentation. The quarter landed as expected. The Collection business continued a strong momentum from Q4 and delivered good growth and good profitability. Recycling and Food delivered revenue in line with the backlog conversion ratio communicated at Q4 but with lower revenues, the profitability in the quarter is impacted. However, I'm very pleased to see that we have a solid order intake in the quarter and we end the quarter with a record high combined order backlog for Recycling and Food. This gives us a solid foundation for coming quarters to lift both revenue and profitability. In addition, there has been some exciting developments in the external environment the last days which I also will come back to in my presentation.

