Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SECYF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:SECYF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alison Prokop - Director, Corporate Finance
Rene Amirault - Chief Executive Officer
Allen Gransch - President
Chad Magus - Chief Financial Officer
Corey Higham - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cole Pereira - Stifel
John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets
Keith MacKey - RBC
Patrick Kenny - National Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Secure Energy's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

I would like to turn the call over to Alison Prokop. Please go ahead.

Alison Prokop

Thank you. Welcome to Secure's conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our President; Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer; and Corey Higham, our Chief Operating Officer.

During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by Secure.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous factors and risks. Please refer to our continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ as they identify risk factors applicable to Secure, factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements and identify and define our non-GAAP measures.

Recommended For You

About SECYF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SECYF

Trending Analysis

Trending News