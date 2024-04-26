Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

GrafTech International Ltd. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Dillon - VP, IR and Corporate Communications
Catherine Delgado - Interim CFO
Tim Flanagan - CEO and President
Jeremy Halford - COO

Conference Call Participants

Curt Woodworth - UBS
Bill Peterson - JPMorgan
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
Alex Hacking - Citi
Matthew Vittorioso - Jefferies
Abraham Landa - Bank of America
Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the GrafTech First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Conference Call. All this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, April 26, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Dillon. Please go ahead.

Mike Dillon

Thank you, Constantine. Good morning, and welcome to GrafTech International's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On with me today are Tim Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Halford, Chief Operating Officer; and Catherine Delgado, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Tim will begin with opening comments, Jeremy will then discuss safety, the commercial environment, sales and operational matters. Catherine will review our quarterly results and other financial details, and Tim will close with comments on our outlook. We will then open the call to questions.

As you are likely aware, GrafTech is currently involved in a proxy contest related to its upcoming Annual Meeting. The purpose of today's call is to discuss our earnings outlook and other business updates. As such we will not be commenting on nor taking questions on the proxy contest during this call. If stockholders have questions on the proxy contest that you would like to discuss with management, please reach out to me after this call.

