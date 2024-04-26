Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 6:47 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Stock
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
146.02K Followers

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Bauer - Head of IR
Mike Simonds - CEO
Kelly Tuminelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Kyle Peterson - Needham
Andrew Nicholas - William Blair
Jared Levine - TD Cowen
David Grossman - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the TriNet First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex Bauer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Bauer

Thank you, operator. Good morning. My name is Alex Bauer and I am TriNet's Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us and welcome to TriNet's 2024 first quarter conference call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Mike Simonds; and our CFO, Kelly Tuminelli.

Before we begin, I would like to address two items. First, for the first time, we are presenting our financial results pre-market on a Friday. Please note that the change this quarter was due to our internal calendar and our desire to reach the broadest audience possible. Second, I'd like to address our use of forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures.

Please note that today's discussion will include our 2024 second quarter and full year financial outlook and other statements that are not historical in nature or predictive in nature or depend upon or refer to future events or conditions such as our expectations, estimates, predictions, strategies, beliefs, or other statements that might be considered forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes

