Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lydia Kopylova - Head, Investor Relations
Doug Dietrich - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Erik Aldag - Chief Financial Officer
D.J. Monagle - President, Consumer & Specialties
Brett Argirakis - President, Engineered Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities
Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
David Silver - C.L. King
Kyle May - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Minerals Technologies Earnings Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Ms. Lydia Kopylova, Head of Investor Relations for Minerals Technologies. Please go ahead, Ms. Kopylova.

Lydia Kopylova

Thank you, Marie. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today’s call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Dietrich; and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Aldag. Following Doug and Erik’s prepared remarks, we’ll open it up to questions.

As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release and on the slides. Our SEC filings disclose certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please also note that some of our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release and an appendix of this presentation, which are posted on our website.

Now I’ll turn it over to Doug. Doug?

Doug Dietrich

Thanks, Lydia. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining today. Okay, let’s go over a quick outline for today’s call. I’ll begin today’s presentation by reviewing

