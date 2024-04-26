Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Roper - General Counsel
Colin Connolly - President and CEO
Richard Hickson - EVP of Operations
Gregg Adzema - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Anthony Paolone - JP Morgan
Camille Bonnel - Bank of America
Steve Sakwa - Evercore
Nick Thillman - Baird
Brendan Lynch - Barclays
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street
Upal Rana - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all lines in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, April 26, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Pamela Roper, General Counsel. Go ahead.

Pamela Roper

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cousins Properties first quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operations; and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial Officer. The press release and supplemental package were distributed yesterday afternoon as well as furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in accordance with Reg G requirements. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available through the quarterly disclosures and supplemental SEC information links on the Investor Relations page of our website, cousins.com.

Please be aware that certain matters discussed today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors

