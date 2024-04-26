Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aeroports de Paris SA (AEOXF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.02K Followers

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCPK:AEOXF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cecile Combeau - Head, IR
Philippe Pascal - Deputy Executive Officer, Finance, Strategy and Administration

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS
Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays
Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux
Ruxandra Haradau-Doser - HSBC
Graham Hunt - Jefferies
Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Groupe ADP 2024 First Quarter Revenue Conference Call. Today's call will be recorded [Operator Instructions]

I now hand the call to Cecile Combeau to begin today's call. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Cecile Combeau

Good morning. Thank you. Thank you for being with us this morning for our first quarter revenue publication. I am Cecile Combeau, Head of Investor Relations of Groupe ADP and I am here with Philippe Pascal, our CFO who will go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions. [Indiscernible] analyst, please, to allow for a greater number of you to dialogue with him.

Before we start, I remind you that certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For these, I refer you to the disclaimer statement included in our press release and on Slide 26 of our presentation.

And with that, let me hand it over to Philippe.

Philippe Pascal

Thank you, Cecile, and good morning, everyone. Let's jump directly to Slide 2 with highlights. Q1 shows solid start to year in line with expectation. Our total revenue is standing at €1.3 billion in this first quarter, up 10.9% compared to last year.

Traffic and developing in line with our assumption with strong momentum in our international assets, except for Amman. In Paris, spend per pax was

Recommended For You

About AEOXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEOXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News