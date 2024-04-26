BDC Weekly Review: Moody's Not Happy With Rising Non-Accruals

Chris Amaral/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of April.

Market Action

BDCs were one of the few income sectors that managed to finish in the green this week. OBDE underperformed and is looking more attractive as an option in the sector.

Systematic Income

BDC valuations have recovered from a dip in the last few weeks and are not far off their recent highs.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Moody’s moved three of its rated BDCs to a negative outlook while retaining their Baa3 rating (the lowest investment-grade rating i.e. BBB- equivalent). They include FSK, TCPC and OCSL. The main reason appears to be an increase in non-accruals which roughly doubled for all of these BDCs from Q3 to Q4.

One of the main non-accrual holdings in OCSL filed for bankruptcy in February which could put further pressure on the portfolio. The credit developments across FSK and TCPC were not particularly surprising - both BDCs have had historic credit issues in their portfolios with elevated periods of non-accruals and net realized losses.

One of the themes in BDCs is serial correlation of credit performance, meaning BDCs that have had historic issues with their underwriting will tend to continue to see issues. This is for a couple of reasons, one that poor underwriting can seed a portfolio with credit problems for many years and two, poor underwriting can be difficult to eradicate for various structural and cultural reasons.

OCSL is perhaps the exception here as it has tended to run a fairly clean portfolio but has stumbled lately and is on the cusp of not being considered a higher-quality BDC.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

If it manages to wriggle out of its 4.2% non-accrual portfolio with minimal level of realized losses then we can keep it in the high-quality bucket. OCSL retains a minimal allocation in the High Income Portfolio as most of the position was reduced prior to the most recent deterioration.

Market Commentary

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) said it expects Q1 net income to surpass estimates. It expects to generate net income of $1.11 (vs. $1.02 consensus), slightly lower than the $1.12 in Q4. The NAV is estimated to rise 1.2% from its Q4 level. Overall this works out to around a 17% annualized ROE in Q1. The company expects to pay out a supplemental dividend in 2024.

If this is at all indicative of the performance across the rest of the sector, Q1 should be pretty strong. Although we are no longer in the Goldilocks period for BDCs of rising net income, modest valuations and strong credit performance, the environment is far from bad. Valuations are around the historic average level, net income is elevated due to high short-term rates, a chunk of debt that was locked in at very low rates over 2021 and relatively stable credit metrics with some notable exceptions.

The theme of credit divergence within the sector that we saw in Q4 is likely going to become increasingly relevant over the coming quarters as high short-term rates continue to weigh on weak borrowers.