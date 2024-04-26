Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 10:19 PM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Stock, HTHIF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.02K Followers

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomomi Kato - Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO
Keiji Kojima - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Yoshi Ogasawara - NHK
Ryo Harada - Goldman Sachs, Japan
Tsuyoshi Inajima - Bloomberg
Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities, Japan
Kota Ezawa - Citigroup Global Markets, Japan
Mariko Takahashi - Asahi newspaper
Kenji Yasui - UBS Securities Japan

Operator

The schedule has come, scheduled time has come, so we will now begin the briefing on Hitachi, Ltd.'s financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the progress of the Mid-term Management Plan 2024. Thank you very much for taking out of time your busy schedule to attend today's briefing.

CFO, Kato, will first explain the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024; then President, Kojima, on the progress of the MMP 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation materials are available on Hitachi, Ltd. IR website and news release website, so please take a look.

Let me now introduce the two speakers: Keiji Kojima, President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd.; Tomomi Kato, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO. Mr. Kato will first explain the overview of the financial results. Please wait for a moment while we switch screens. Kato, over to you. From this time onward, Kato will be presenting on consolidated business results.

Tomomi Kato

Thank you for your attention. Let me explain the contents. Page 1, please. So first, key messages of the consolidated results. And next, FY 2023 results and forecasts, followed by performance by business segment and, lastly, appendix. These are the contents. So let me present the key messages. First, FY '23 results. Due to robust orders by DX/GX tailwind, Lumada business expanded and cash-generating capability also enhanced as a result. Three sectors achieved higher revenues and profits. Especially with the penetration of

Recommended For You

About HTHIY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTHIY

Trending Analysis

Trending News