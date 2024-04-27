Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pembina Pipelines Series 5 Preferreds: Strong Upside Potential Ahead

Dmytro Konovalov profile picture
Dmytro Konovalov
134 Followers

Summary

  • Pembina Pipelines Series 5 preferred shares offer a strong upside potential over the next 6-12 months.
  • The fixed dividend for these shares will be recalculated on May 2, 2024, resulting in a much higher annual dividend. The company may also redeem the preferred shares.
  • The Bank of Canada's anticipated interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024 could lead to capital appreciation.
  • Pembina Pipeline is a high-quality, low-risk infrastructure company with strategically located, diversified assets, a strong balance sheet, and years of growing dividends.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Investment Case for Pembina Pipelines Series 5 PPL.PR.E fixed dividend preferred shares

I expect a strong upside for the Pembina Pipelines Series 5 (TSX:PPL.PR.E:CA) (OTCPK:PPLAF) preferred shares over the next six to twelve months. The five-year

This article was written by

Dmytro Konovalov profile picture
Dmytro Konovalov
134 Followers
I am a seasoned investor and financial journalist with over twenty years of experience in sell-side equity research, corporate and project finance, M&A and valuations, focusing on Canadian electric utilities, and infrastructure sectors. For ten years I worked as an equity research analyst at global banks including UniCredit Securities and HSBC Global Markets. As an analyst, I was top-rated by the Institutional Investor and Extel surveys. I was also responsible for strategic and economic analysis of capital markets. Before my investment banking career, I spent ten years in a Canadian corporate environment working on the development and finance of power projects and mergers and acquisitions. As an active investor, I believe in actionable ideas and the power of a good story and clear arguments. I am interested in sharing those stories and arguments with others, aiming to contribute towards a smarter and richer world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPL.PR.E:CA, PPL:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBA
--
PPL:CA
--
PPL.PR.E:CA
--
PPLAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News