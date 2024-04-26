Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - IR, The Equity Group
Kevin Burke - President and CEO
Jeffrey Miller - CFO
Jeffery Hay - Chief Underwriting Officer
Anthony Viozzi - Chief Investment Officer
Daniel DeLamater - COO

Conference Call Participants

Karin Daly

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. This morning, Donegal Group issued its first quarter 2024 earnings release outlining its results. The release and a supplemental investor presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Donegal's website at www.donegalgroup.com.

Please be advised that today's conference is prerecorded and all participants are in listen-only mode. Speaking today will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Burke; Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Miller; Chief Underwriting Officer, Jeff Hay; Chief Operating Officer, Dan DeLamater; and Chief Investment Officer, Tony Viozzi.

Please be aware that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. These factors can be found in Donegal Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce the results of any revisions that they may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn it over to Mr. Kevin Burke. Kevin?

Kevin Burke

Thank you, Karin, and welcome, everyone.

We will provide some details on our quarterly financial results and an update on the progress of a number of initiatives that we expect will generate incremental improvement in our results as the year progresses.

