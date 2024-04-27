Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JinkoSolar: Strong Operational Efficiency Makes It A Buy

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
63 Followers

Summary

  • China's economy and global power will benefit from clean energy and associated technologies, with JinkoSolar as the leader in solar module manufacturing.
  • JinkoSolar has presented excellent results, shipping over 78GW of equipment and posting $1 billion in net profit.
  • The company's success is attributed to its forward-looking strategy, operational efficiency, and early adoption of N-type solar panel technology.

Solar panels photovoltaic power station. Alternative source of electricity. Green and clean energy power

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

The historical industrial success of the United Kingdom was from coal and the economic success of the United States in the past century was from oil. Turning to the 21st century and beyond, it is not

This article was written by

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
63 Followers
First Principles Partners is an equity research analyst specializing in technology, innovation, and sustainability investment. My unique approach, "First Principles," involves breaking down complex problems to their most basic elements in terms of financial and technology, enabling me to uncover overlooked investment opportunities.With a strong background in investment, private equity and venture capital, I have a proven track record of delivering strong returns for readers. Articles on Seeking Alpha focus on emerging technologies, sustainable investing, and the intersection of innovation and finance. I am passionate about sharing insights with a wider audience and learning from fellow investors. Together, we can drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable and innovative world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News