Funtap

Thesis

Given the current macroeconomic environment and high interest rates REITs have taken a hit on their valuations. NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) is a REIT that offers good diversification amongst sectors and tenants, have good debt management as well as debt maturity profile and trades at an attractive valuation which makes NNN a buy.

Introduction and Performance

NNN is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a well diversified portfolio of triple net leased properties across the United States. NNN has 3,532 properties in 49 states spanning across 37 sectors.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdowns as well as the rapid rise in interest rates since 2022 NNN's stock, in line with other REITs, has seen a meaningful decline in its stock price and valuation. As we can see below, even though funds from operation (FFO) per share increased by 11.3% over the last five years the stock price has declined by 22.3% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the total return performance of NNN below, we can still see that the total return performance is below the FFO per share growth over the same period.

Data by YCharts

NNN announced their 2023 full-year results and, in my opinion, was a confirmation that NNN has a strong and well diversified portfolio which can perform well when facing the challenges of higher interest rates and unfavourable market conditions.

NNN grew their core FFO per share by 3.8%, and adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share by 1.6% year over year. Management also raised the dividend for the 34th consecutive year and maintained a relatively conservative AFFO payout ratio at 68%. NNN managed to achieve a stellar occupancy rate of 99.5% and invested $820m in properties with an initial cap rate of 7.3%.

Zooming out and looking at NNN's performance over the last twenty years, it is clear that NNN has had a great performance overall and I believe this performance will continue in the future. Over the last twenty years, NNN had a total return of 599% outperforming the S&P500 as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that this 20-year period takes into account today's S&P500 price to earnings multiple, which sits at c.26x compared to 20 years ago which was c.20x. On the other hand, NNN's price to FFO multiple has decreased, as we can see below. Price has increased by 140% whereas FFO per share increased by 220% indicating a price to FFO multiple contraction over the same period.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, NNN outperformance will continue into the future due to its good sector and tenant diversification, good debt management and good current valuation as I discuss below.

Good Sector and Tenant Diversification

I believe NNN management has done a good job in ensuring their sector and tenant exposure is well diversified. This ensures that the REIT is not too exposed to a particular trend or tenant, making it more robust to face challenging economic environments or poor tenant performance.

As we can see below, the top sector exposure by base rent as at the end of December 2023 is convenience stores at 16% followed by automotive service at 16%. In addition, top tenants are 7-Eleven at 4% followed by Mister Car Wash at 4%.

NNN REIT Inc NNN REIT Inc

Their sector and tenant diversification is reflected in the very strong occupancy they have achieved for a long period of time now. The average occupancy rate for NNN since 2003 is 98.1% which as we can see below, is much higher than the average REIT industry excluding hotels and healthcare. In 2023 NNN has an occupancy rate of 99.5% which is much higher than their historical average and the REIT industry excluding hotels and healthcare which was 91.0%.

NNN REIT Inc

If I had one criticism for the sector diversification is that I am personally not a big fun of theatres as I believe streaming services will only get more entrenched into households leaving theatres behind. That being said the theatre portion is 4.1% and not all of them will go away as their business models are evolving. Lastly, theatre exposure fell from 4.5% in 2021 to 4.1% in 2023 which is more favourable in my opinion.

Good Debt Management

To start with I believe NNN runs on a conservative balance sheet. As at 31 December 2023 equity to unsecured debt ratio was 58% to 42%. In addition, their debt maturities are well spread across different years with a weighted debt maturity of 12.0 years. As we can see below debt maturities fluctuate between $350m to $400m each year except 2029 and up to 2030. This provides the management with enough flexibility and robustness to not be heavily dependent on what will happen to interest rates over the next five years. Lastly, the interest coverage ratio for NNN sits at 3.2x which indicates a healthy coverage of earnings before interest and tax over interest expense.

NNN REIT Inc

Good Valuation

Firstly, as I discussed above NNN has seen its price to FFO multiple decrease over the last 20 years. Today NNN's forward price to FFO and forward price to AFFO sits at 12.4x and 12.3x. In addition, the dividend yield is over 5% and the payout ratio is 69.5%. Looking at the last 10 years the current dividend yield is higher than the average as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, when compared to competitors NNN also looks undervalued. Below I compare NNN with Realty Income Corporation (O), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

NNN O FRT ADC Market Cap $B 7.5 46.2 8.6 5.9 P/FFO FWD 12.4 12.8 15.1 14.4 P/AFFO FWD 12.3 12.9 19.4 14.2 Dividend Yield 5.5% 5.7% 4.3% 5.2% Payout Ratio 69% 74% 64% 74% Click to enlarge

NNN offers a high dividend yield but lower payout ratio and trades at the lowest price to FFO and price to AFFO multiples when compared with its competitors. Hence, in my opinion NNN is relatively undervalued.

Risks

NNN is a REIT, and its stock price is sensitive to interest rates. Even though as I discussed above management has done a good job in managing their debt maturities the company will be impacted materially on how interest rates move over time. As I mentioned above, interest rates rose sharply since 2022 which negatively impacted NNN's stock performance. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the inflation readings before they act on interest rates. As per the recent Federal Reserve press, Jerome Powell indicated that higher inflation will delay rate cuts. I believe this is not a problem for NNN. The problem will arise if rates are not cut or rise further.

The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and need to be confident that they achieved their target before they cut rates. PCE figures were released today and results were PCE of 2.7% above expectations and core PCE of 2.8% again above expectations. As we can see below both PCE figures have been coming down over the last two years however, the Federal Reserve will need to declare victory before acting on rates. If PCE rates rise consistently then it is possible that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to bring the PCE figures down. If this happens NNN stock price will fall regardless of what actions management took and will take.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, NNN success depends on its tenants' and properties' success. In Q4 2023 one of NNN's tenants, Rite Aid, filed for bankruptcy protection. NNN owns six properties leased to Rite Aid and the impact will be minimal however, this is a one off event. If larger tenants or a number of them face similar issues then it will become a problem for NNN. In addition, NNN currently has 18 properties that are vacant. In my opinion, this is not a problem as it is less than 1% of properties and gross leasable area but regardless it remains a risk if this number rises.

Given that NNN will be announcing results on the 1st of May investors should be paying close attention to both bankruptcies and vacant properties. Rite Aid alone will not pose meaningful risk but more bankruptcies will, as some businesses are struggling in the current economic environment with bankruptcies on the rise. Lastly, shareholders should look for any updates on these vacant properties. I expect vacant properties to be harder to sell at a higher interest environment so investors should monitor these figures.

Conclusion

Overall NNN offers a good tenant and sector diversification, has a good debt management process with well laddered debt maturities and is relatively undervalued. NNN offers a 5%+ dividend yield with a relatively conservative payout ratio of 69%. In my opinion, NNN is a good long term buy and today is a good entry point. NNN is a buy.