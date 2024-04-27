Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Sarah Willett - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
Damian Gammell - Chief Executive Officer
Nik Jhangiani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Ford - BNP Paribas Exane
Simon Hales - Citi
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Edward Mundy - Jefferies
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank
Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley
Sanjeet Aujla - UBS
Bryan Spillane - Bank of America
Robert Ottenstein - Evercore
Richard Withagen - Kepler Cheuvreux
Philip Spain - JPMorgan
Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Q1 Trading Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I must advice you this conference call is being recorded today.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, Sarah Willett. Please go ahead, Sarah.

Sarah Willett

Hello. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here with Damian Gammell, our CEO, and Nik Jhangiani, our CFO.

Before we begin with our opening remarks and our first quarter trading update, a reminder of our cautionary statements. This call will contain forward-looking management comments and other statements reflecting our outlook. These comments should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained in today's release, as well as the detailed cautionary statements found in reports filed with the U.K., U.S., Dutch, and Spanish authorities. A copy of this information is available on our website at www.cocacolaep.com.

Prepared remarks will be made by Damian. We will then turn the call over to your questions. Unless otherwise stated, metrics presented today will be on a comparable and FX neutral basis throughout. They will also be presented on an adjusted comparable basis

About CCEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
