Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) have essentially been dead money over the past year, losing 3% of their value even as the broader market has rallied substantially. The company has struggled with weakness in the PVC market as Chinese construction activity has significantly weakened, and its own management turmoil has added to challenges. I most recently analyzed OLN in early February and have rated shares a hold, given my view guidance has not been credible but that valuation has been cheap, leaving shares around fair value. Over the 6 months I have rated Olin a hold, it has returned 9%, meaningfully below the S&P 500’s 16% gain. With a new set of results, now is an opportune time to revisit OLN. I am getting more comfortable with shares and would start to buy.

In the company’s first quarter, Olin earned $0.40, which was a penny below consensus, as revenue fell by 11% from last year. The business is clearly still challenged, but as guided, each of its business units did see some sequential growth from very low levels. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $242 million from $434 million last year but still about $40 million above Q4 2023 levels. It is managing controllable expenses well with SG&A down by 10%. Overall, as you can see below, across the majority of products, prices are now higher than a year ago. This should support some ongoing improvement in results from these low levels.

Looking at its business units, its Chlor Alkali and Vinyls unit saw sales fall 2% from Q4 to $884 million, but adjusted EBITDA grew by 7% to $183 million as it had lower operating costs. Chlorine pricing has been stronger than caustic soda pricing. Management is seeing demand improve in North America while raw material costs continue to trend down, which is helping to drive better margins.

In its commodity epoxy business, sales jumped 9% sequentially to $341 million as volumes grew, aided by US antidumping efforts. In past articles, I noted that excess Chinese capacity flooding the market had weighed on prices, and government policy actions are helping to mitigate this. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive, at $2 million, after posting a $10 million loss last quarter. While EBITDA was positive, pre-tax income remained negative at -$11.8 million

Finally, Winchester sales grew 4% to $409 million with Adjusted EBITDA rising 9% to $80 million. The company is seeing growth in commercial volumes with international military demand doubling from last year. Ukraine of course is in need of significant amounts of ammunition, which is likely a modest ongoing tailwind. Additionally, I would note the Presidential election is one item to watch. Ammunition sales sometimes rise after a Democrat wins (in case additional gun control measures are passed) and fall after a Republican wins (as fears of restrictions ease). By most public polling, it is a fairly close race, and much can change between now and election day. Given the smaller size of this unit, I do not view the political risk as to central to any bull or bear thesis.

Aside from its Winchester unit, OLN is tied to PVC and related product demand. As you can see below, China is the core market, accounting for nearly 50% of demand, given the large size of its construction sector. The Chinese real estate market has had well publicized problems, which is why OLN has seen results fall so significantly over the past year.

However, we may be at the point where things are as bad as they can be. As noted above, pricing has improved sequentially, which drove a QoQ jump in EBITDA. While Chinese data can be opaque, fixed asset investment has begun to recover from low levels. Admittedly, some of this acceleration is due to easier YoY comparisons, but all of this data does point to results getting better for Olin, the question is how much better.

Well, alongside results, Olin guided that it expects sequential improvements in Q2 and for adjusted EBITDA in 2024 to be “similar to or slightly higher than 2023.” After Q4 results, guidance was that “Olin expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA better than 2023.” While the wording is similar, this new guidance appears to be a modest downgrade from prior commentary. As a reminder in 2023, Olin generated $1.3 billion of EBITDA. So, this guidance implies about $1.05 billion of EBITDA over the rest of the year or $350 million/qtr, a significant acceleration from Q1 results.

Lower guidance is usually a negative sign, but there is a caveat here. I noted earlier I was previously cautious on shares as I viewed management’s credibility as poor, in part due to overly aggressive guidance. In my last write-up, I discussed how Olin used to show a slide in its earnings deck citing a trough EBITDA level of $350 million (or $1.4 billion annually), but that last quarter, it revised this down to $300 million (or $1.2 billion annually). That $300 million is still above its most recent result, which by definition to me meant it was not a “trough” level. This quarter, it removed this altogether, which I view as a welcome change.

It is hard not to view this change as being driven by having a new CEO. After a multi-month search in February, Olin finally hired a permanent CEO in Ken Lane, from LynondellBasell (LYB), a well-run, large and diversified chemical company. If I were taking over a new company, I would not want to be beholden to any overly aggressive guidance from prior management., which is likely why this trough guidance reference was removed. Because he is new, he also bears no responsibility for prior guidance or operating results. That can provide an opportunity to cut guidance significantly, because you can blame that on prior management and set the bar low to ensure you succeed. If you wait a quarter or two, you own the guidance cut. The fact the new CEO barely tweaked the prior guidance and still suggests about $1.3 billion in EBITDA makes me feel much more optimistic that the business is likely to achieve these results. I was concerned a new CEO would significantly curtail guidance, not modestly adjust it.

I would also emphasize Olin is in strong financial health. It has $151 million of cash and just about 2x net leverage with no major maturities for three years, reducing its interest rate risk. Olin generated $37 million of Q1 free cash flow; this was $123 million excluding working capital. It still expects to spend $225-250 million of cap-ex and does have an extra $80 million international tax payment this year. It is prioritizing share repurchases and bought back $105 million shares in Q1. Its share count is down over 9% from a year ago as a result.

I previously expected $500-$550 million in free cash flow and about $4 in EPS. While I still see a risk to results staying a bit below 2023 levels, I now expect free cash flow to be $550-600 million, even with this tax headwind. That is about $4.70 per share in free cash flow. That gives shares an 8.8% free cash flow. As a commodity business with a lot to prove, I do believe an 8% free cash flow multiple is fair, but that can still push shares to $59, or about 11% higher, which provides a 13% total return inclusive of the dividend. With new management, only a modest change to guidance, and stronger than feared Q1 free cash flow, it appears Olin is on the path to gradual recovery. As such, I am moving shares up to buy and expect its period of underperformance over the past 6 and 12 months is coming near its end.