Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Croft - Director of IR
Martin Birmingham - President and CEO
Jack Plants - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Damon DelMonte - KBW
Bader Hijleh - Piper Sandler

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Financial Institutions, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Harry, and I'll be your operator. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to Kate Croft to begin. Please go ahead.

Kate Croft

Thank you for joining us for today's call. Providing prepared comments will be President and CEO, Marty Birmingham; and CFO, Jack Plants. He will be joined by additional numbers of the company's financial leadership during a question-and-answer session.

Today's prepared comments and Q&A will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We refer you to yesterday's earnings release and investor presentation as well as historical SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website for a safe harbor description and a detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to forward-looking statements. We'll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement and not substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP financial measures were provided in the earnings release filed with an exhibit to Form 8-K or in our Investor Relations presentation available on our IR website, www.fisi-investors.com.

Please note that this call includes information that may only be accurate as of today's date, April 26, 2024.

I'll now turn the call over to President and CEO, Marty Birmingham.

Martin Birmingham

Thank you, Kate. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Heading into 2024, we knew that the challenging operating environment would persist. In the

Recommended For You

About FISI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FISI

Trending Analysis

Trending News