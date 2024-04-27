hapabapa/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) appears to be a fundamentally strong company with bright revenue growth prospects and stellar profitability. The company's ability to cross-sell across its diverse set of offerings also adds optimism to me. However, even for a stellar company like PANW I do not consider a 25% premium to the share price to be fair. Therefore, I am giving PANW a neutral "Hold" rating and will wait for a potential pullback instead.

Fundamental analysis

According to PANW's 10-K report, the company is a global cybersecurity provider offering following security operations: network, cloud, automation, analytics, and endpoint security. The business PANW focuses on looks promising to me as we currently live in the world where costs of cybercrime skyrocket.

Statista

As shown above, the level of cybercrime increased sharply after the pandemic. I think that this was due to the accelerated digitalization of business operations during the global lockdown, which is a side effect of the technological progress. Cybercrime levels growth by around six times between 2019 and 2022 was a big tailwind for PANW, the company recorded exponential revenue growth which also benefited to its profitability. As a result, the company also exponentially expanded its free cash flow within just few recent years. Looking at the below dynamic I can confidently conclude that PANW was quite efficient in capturing industry tailwinds in recent years.

Data by YCharts

I think that PANW is poised to continue delivering strong results as cybercrime is expected to remain a big problem in next few years, according to one of the above charts. I like the management's approach to develop the business. First, PANW's R&D investments are growing in line with revenue. This means that the management understands the importance to innovate because the level of sophistication of cyberthreats is likely to evolve in line with the technological landscape.

Data by YCharts

Second, the company's diversified set of offerings ensures synergies as it potentially creates benefits for both revenue and costs. By offering a wide array of cybersecurity solutions from a sole vendor, PANW has strong opportunities to increase customers' switching costs. This will ultimately result in higher retention rates and creating more cross-selling opportunities. These are likely positives for the topline. From the costs' perspective, when a company cross-sells something to an existing customer, it means that incremental customer acquisition costs are zero in such case.

PANW's earnings presentation

PANW's extensive cross-selling potential can be seen in the below picture. As we see, the cloud security business's annual contract value ("ACV") demonstrated record growth in recent quarter and about a quarter of Prisma Cloud customers are using five modules or more. The overall company's cross-selling strength is evidenced by a staggering 36% lifetime value ("LTV") growth demonstrated by its top-10 Q2 customers.

PANW's earnings presentation

The emergence of artificial intelligence ("AI") might also create growth opportunities for PANW. For example, generative AI capabilities not only creates opportunities for businesses to improve their operating efficiency, but also helps in generating more malware or phishing content. Since PANW operates across wide set of business lines and its footprint is massive with one trillion cloud events in its logs, the company has a solid potential to train an efficient AI-powered cybersecurity model. The company's substantial investments in R&D also add to my optimism regarding the ability to build efficient solutions to address new challenges of the AI era.

Valuation analysis

I will cover PANW's closest rivals in more details in the next section of my article. However, in below table you can see how PANW's valuation ratios look against its closest peers. PANW's multiples might appear too high without context. However, if we compare its valuation ratios to peers, PANW appears to be in line.

Seeking Alpha

To understand whether PANW is fairly valued regardless of high multiples, I have to run a discounted cash flow ("DCF") modelling with an 8.8% WACC. I use FY 2024 PANW revenue consensus estimates for the base year. For years 2025-2028 I take a 10.56% revenue CAGR, which aligns with Statista's forecast for the whole cybersecurity industry. PANW's TTM levered FCF margin is 29.96%, which I use for the base year. For subsequent years I expect a 100 basis points expansion each year, which correlates with the revenue growth. Due to the industry's bright prospects and PANW's current strong positioning, I incorporate an aggressive 4% constant growth rate for the terminal value ("TV") calculation. According to Seeking Alpha, there are currently around 323 million PANW shares outstanding.

Calculated by the author

My calculations suggest that PANW's fair share price is $217. The last close was at almost $289 per share, meaning that the stock is 25% overvalued. I am not ready to pay such a premium even for a stellar company like PANW.

Mitigating factors

The competition within the cybersecurity industry is intense. In its 10-K report, PANW names such large players as Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) as its competitors. Apart from these two giants, PANW also competes with emerging young companies like Zscaler (ZS), Check Point Software (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT), and CrowdStrike (CRWD). I am not comparing PANW with giants, but I think that comparing with younger companies is worth highlighting. Among all its closest rivals, PANW is the largest in terms of revenue and gross profit, meaning that the company has the largest potential to reinvest in R&D among peers.

Seeking Alpha

PANW's revenue continues growing with a solid pace, however there are emerging competitors like CRWD and ZS which are growing significantly faster. Of course, these rivals are notably smaller in scale which means their comparative revenue numbers are much lower compared to PANW. However, CRWD's consensus revenue estimates for FY 2033 are close to PANW's consensus estimates, which means that Wall Street expects the scale gap between to two to close. Therefore, I believe that competition risk is extremely high for PANW.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

PANW is a great company which delivers stellar growth and profitability. I like the management's prioritization of building an ecosystem of services, because it gives PANW the ability to increase monetization per customer. However, I think that the valuation is too generous even for a company like PANW.