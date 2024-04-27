HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since starting here on Seeking Alpha roughly a year ago, I've been beating the drum on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). In my opinion, they are one of the best net lease REITs in the retail space for reasons I'll share later in this article. And I've been buying shares in the company over the past 2 years while interest rates remain elevated, placing downward pressure on the share price in the process.

The company recently reported earnings, starting the fiscal year off with a strong start. And at current levels, Agree Realty is a compelling buy, especially for long-term investors. Additionally, you not only collect a 5% yield, but also get 4% expected growth while you wait for potential upside when interest rates decline sometime in the near future. In this article I discuss the company's fundamentals, recent earnings, and why investors can collect 9% while they wait for the current macro environment picture to clear.

Previous Rating

I last covered Agree Realty back in February when I rated them a strong buy in an article: Strong Performance in Q4, Good Financial Position. The stock, like many of its peers, has experienced some volatility, but is up roughly 1.6% since then. Agree Realty reported its Q4 earnings with some strong numbers to close out the fiscal year.

ADC reported AFFO of $1.00 a share, resulting in 1.6% growth in core FFO, and 3.1% in AFFO. Both came in at $3.93 & $3.95 respectively. Furthermore, they also invested more than $1 billion in the company for the fourth consecutive year, acquiring 319 properties for the full-year.

Moreover, this was a testament to ADC's management team, who I think are one of the best in the business. I also discussed the company's balance sheet and how they were put on positive outlook by the S&P in early February, likely a result of their well-laddered debt maturities and strong liquidity position.

Latest Earnings

Agree Realty reported Q1 earnings on April 23rd post-market close and showed their usual strong growth with a beat on FFO by $0.01 and a revenue beat by more than $1 million. Both came in at $1.01 and $149.45 million respectively. AFFO of $1.03 grew from $1.00 a share in the previous quarter while revenue increased more than 3.6% from $144.17 million over the same period.

And despite getting off to a slower start this year than previous, ADC still managed to continue making accretive acquisitions to grow their portfolio. During the quarter they invested $140 million in 50 high-quality retail net lease properties across all three platforms at a weighted-average cap rate of 7.7% with 64% of these being investment-grade tenants.

ADC investor presentation

One consisted of a ground lease with retailer Home Depot (HD), the second largest acquisition, and representing 6% of annualized base rent of the ground lease portfolio. Furthermore, these investments represent a 100 basis points spread year-over-year. So, despite the challenging the economic backdrop, especially for REITs, ADC continues to find attractive investments at accretive spreads.

For comparison purposes, in the first quarter of 2023, ADC invested $314 million in 95 retail net lease properties at a weighted-average cap rate of 6.7%. And with elevated interest rates remaining making it harder to invest at attractive spreads; I like that the company is remaining conservative and not going up the risk curve for the sake of growth.

Their smaller size also plays an important part in this, giving them an advantage over peer Realty Income (O). This allows Agree Realty to be more agile and opportunistic, making investments at attractive spreads as a result of their lower cost of capital. Furthermore, they sold six properties for a total of $22.3 million at a weighted-average cap rate of 6.2%.

Continued Growth

For the first time in company history, ADC issued AFFO guidance of $4.10 - $4.13 for the full-year, representing growth of 4.32% year-over-year at midpoint. This in in lieu of lower acquisition volume of approximately $600 million, down from the $1.3 billion the company did in 2023. So, investors still are getting 4% growth on top of a 5% yield for a total of 9% for the full-year. And as the macro environment picture becomes clearer, I expect acquisition guidance to tick up a bit in the coming quarters.

If so, AFFO guidance could also creep up, surpassing management's current range. Furthermore, the company intends to enter into additional ground leases in the near future, finalizing letters of intent with multiple retailers for their Bed Bath & Beyond properties. And this will likely contribute to further growth as management anticipates a significant increase in rent relative to their former tenant.

Safest Dividend Is The One That's Been Raised

Most are familiar with the phrase: The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised. And while that's not necessarily true, anyone remember W.P. Carey (WPC)? But in Agree Realty's case, this holds true. The REIT raised its dividend by 1.2% to $0.25, amounting to an annualized dividend of $3.00. This marks more than a decade of dividend increases for the company and more than a 20% increase since switching to a monthly paying REIT in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Even if AFFO came in at the lower end of guidance at $4.10, this still gives ADC a very comfortable payout ratio of 73%, and plenty of room for further dividend increases in the future. This is also lower than their 76% average during the last decade. Their big brother, Realty Income comparably has an estimated annualized dividend of $3.14.

Using the lower end of their AFFO guidance of $4.13, this gives ADC a slightly safer payout ratio than Realty Income's 76%. So, investors collect more than a 5% yield and 4% expected growth while waiting for the FED's decision to lower interest rates. That's a no-brainer if you ask me.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Puts Them In A Comfortable Position

With no debt maturities for the next four years, ADC's balance sheet continues to be one of its biggest advantages and puts them in a very comfortable position to navigate the higher for longer interest rate environment. They also have ample liquidity with $920 million total and $15 million in cash on hand.

At the end of the quarter, their net debt to EBITDA stood at 4.8x excluding the impact of unsettled forward equity. Their fixed-charge coverage ratio was also a healthy 4.9x, slightly higher than peers, Realty Income and NNN REIT's (NNN) 4.7x & 4.5x respectively. Furthermore, their liquidity is bolstered by the approximate $100 million in free cash flow after dividend payments. So, ADC continues to remain in a strong position financially.

ADC investor presentation

Still A Bargain

It's no secret that until interest rates are lowered, ADC and many of its peers will likely trade near current levels. For me, I don't mind getting a 5% yield on a monthly paying company while I wait for potential upside. Furthermore, when interest rates do decline, I expect double-digit upside and think the stock could see $70 a share.

That would give Agree Realty a P/AFFO ratio of roughly 17x. In August 2022, the stock traded as high as 19x, in-line with its 5-year average. Even if the REIT returned to a P/AFFO ratio of 16x, this still gives investors more than 13% upside from the current price of roughly $58 where it trades. This is also in-line with Wall Street's price target.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

ADC is one of the most fundamentally sound net lease REITs in the space today. Strong balance sheet, minimal lease expirations, AFFO growth, ample liquidity, etc. The biggest risk for the company continues to be interest rates. And if they remain higher or are potentially raised further to battle sticky inflation, likely making acquiring additional properties tough in the coming quarters, therefore making AFFO growth more challenging. Moreover, this could also lead to the REIT missing expectations on their acquisition guidance at the end of the year, which would likely have a negative impact on the share price.

And seeing how REITs prefer to issue shares when (share) prices are higher to fund their growth, a suppressed share price would make that difficult to raise additional equity if need be. And despite ADC leasing to mostly investment-grade tenants, higher rates could also impact their portfolio as well, causing an uptick in vacancies. During Q1 ADC's portfolio occupancy stood at 99.6%, a slight decline from 99.8% in the prior quarter.

Bottom Line

Agree Realty continues to be an attractive investment offering investors the chance to collect a 5% yield, more than the 4.62% treasuries currently offer. Additionally, you collect 9% total for the full-year when you factor in the expected 4% AFFO growth over the same time period. This also includes the potential for double-digit upside.

Furthermore, for the first time ADC issued AFFO guidance, a testament to their strong fundamentals and conservative management team. Moreover, as the macro environment picture becomes clearer in the near future, I expect ADC to continue to deliver excellent results while rewarding its shareholders with strong growth and a well-covered, growing monthly dividend. At a current P/AFFO ratio of less than 15x, I continue to rate Agree Realty a strong buy under $60 a share.