Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sitio Royalties: DJ Basin Acquisition Boosts FCF, But May Delay An Increased Payout Ratio

Apr. 27, 2024 4:39 AM ETSitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Stock
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sitio made a $150 million cash DJ Basin acquisition at a 4.0x multiple to asset level cash flow.
  • The low purchase price multiple appears to be due to a high base decline rate and limited inventory.
  • Sitio is projected to generate $2.75 per share in 2024 free cash flow.
  • It may pay 35% to 65% of that out in dividends.
  • An increased payout ratio may be delayed to 2026 due to Sitio's use of cash for its latest acquisition.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil wells and power lines on the side of the highway.

ugurhan

Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) recently made a $150 million DJ Basin acquisition that helps boost its near-term free cash flow. This acquisition involves a relatively low 4.0x multiple to asset-level cash flow, which appears to be explained by limited

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11.05K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News