Intro

Our most recent commentary in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was in December & April of 2023 when we stamped a 'Buy' rating on the stock on both occasions. Since our 'Buy' recommendations, shares have not gained traction where a negative return of 10%+ (accounting for dividend distributions) has resulted from both articles. Negative returns are never solicited, especially when the S&P500 has rallied over 20%+ over the past 12 months alone. Nevertheless, as we approach Star Group's second quarter numbers (expected to be announced in early May), we are maintaining our 'Buy' rating in Star Group for the following reasons.

Technical Analysis

As we see from SGU's intermediate technical chart below, shares managed to successfully test downside support earlier this month. Furthermore, the MACD technical indicator looks now primed to deliver a 'Buy' signal due to the bullish divergence in the associated histogram. MACD signals are especially noteworthy on long-term charts given the dual role of the indicator (momentum & trend) and the amount of information that makes up the readings.

The best 'Buy' signals take place when the crossover is deeply oversold (well below the zero-line) Therefore, given that history repeats itself (confirmed by previous MACD signals) many times in financial markets, there is every possibility that shares will confirm their bullish ascent post the release of Star Group's upcoming Q2 earnings print. We state this because as chartists, we believe that all of SGU's known information & associated trends (be it fundamental, climate, acquisitions, or liquidity profile) have been fully digested by the technical chart at this stage.

SGU Intermediate Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Valuation Using Dividend Discount Model

Based on the dividend discount model formulated below, we maintain that SGU remains $4 to $6 a share (Between 35 & 55%) undervalued. Star Group presently pays out $0.69 per share to shareholders on an annual basis which equates to a dividend yield of 6.11%. Therefore, taking into account SGU's 14 years of consecutive dividend payments of which growth has transpired in 11 of those years, we believe there is merit in using the following formula to see if the result ties in with what we are seeing in the stock's technicals.

Dividend Discount Model (Wallstreetmojo.com)

EDPS = Expected dividend per share, CCE equates to 'cost of equity' & DGR denotes Star Group's sustained dividend growth rate. We calculate DGR initially by multiplying SGU's return on equity by the GAAP retention ratio. DGR works out to be 2.82%. We then calculate Star Group's 'cost of equity' by using the following formula where we use the 10-year US bond yield (4.71%) as our 'Risk-Free Rate & a third-party calculation (Damodaran current readout is 4.6% in the US) for the 'Equity Risk Premium' (Absolute minimum return required)

Cost of equity = (Risk-Free Rate) + (Beta)(Equity Risk Premium)

The cost of equity is an important concept to use in financial modeling as it denotes what return investors seek when investing in a particular company. We see here how SGU's low beta of 0.47 results in a cost of equity of 6.87%

Therefore plugging all of our values into the formula, our estimated valuation of SGU = $0.71 / 0.0687 - 0.0282 = $17.31 per share.

This is a solid start concerning the company's valuation as shareholders stand (Current share price comes in at approximately $11.30) in case the company is acquired by a bigger company.

Strong Profitability Trends

In the company's most recent reported quarter which was Q1 (earnings released in early February) of the present fiscal year, gross profit came in at $149.7 million which was slightly down compared to the same period of 12 months prior ($152.6 million). Top-line revenues can fluctuate a lot in SGU's business (due to ongoing acquisitions or weather-induced supply/demand imbalances) which means gross profit is a better metric to run our due diligence off. Suffice it to say, given average temperatures in SGU's recent first quarter came in almost 10%+ on average higher compared to the same period of 12 months prior, the above-gross profit number was not that bad all things remaining equal.

Another key valuation driver for Star Group is its ability to generate free cash flow. Over the past four quarters, SGU has managed to generate $147 million of free cash flow which means the corresponding trailing multiple comes in at a very attractive 2.73. Suffice it to say, given the acquisition-led nature of Star Group's business, the company's sizable free cash-flow numbers are another reason why this company could easily get bought out by a larger enterprise.

Balance-Sheet Disclaimer

The above-mentioned milder temperatures in Q1 (which may be attributed to Global warming) & the steady rise in renewable energy initiatives remain risks to SGU's home heating oil & propane deliveries & associated customer attrition trends. Furthermore, the low net profit margins in this industry mean that volumes need to be turned over at an accelerated clip to protect profitability, and here is where caution is required for the following reason.

Although SGU has traditionally run a tight ship regarding its liquidity profile (current ratio normally comes in < 1), the company at times has had to draw down short-term debt to account for higher working capital obligations. Furthermore, more acquisitions invariably lead to more goodwill on the balance sheet so if global warming or renewable technology were to gain traction in upcoming years, you feel that SGU's sizable goodwill balance ($200+ million) would most likely be sized down over time. Ultimately, SGU's sustained success will come from elevated volumes, and strong working capital tailwinds resulting in buoyant free cash flow. To this point, we believe an upturn in the stock is imminent but remain mindful of how trading conditions could change on a dime.

Conclusion

To sum up, we are reiterating our 'Buy' rating in Star Group as we approach the release of the company's first-quarter earnings. Although shares have been consolidating for some time, SGU continues to deliver a sustainable dividend yield (well covered by earnings & free-cash-flow) where we believe the stock remains undervalued due to strong profitability trends. We look forward to continued coverage.